Chinese scientists say it’s EXTREMELY unlikely asteroid is alien ship despite US professor’s claim

Scientists in China say it’s highly unlikely that the elongated Oumuamua asteroid that raced into our solar system is an alien spacecraft — despite claims by a controversial Harvard professor to the contrary.

The first known interstellar object to visit our solar system, which is anywhere from 300 to 3,000 feet long, was first observed in October 2017 by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS1 telescope and caused quite a stir.

Astronomers were stunned — some said it was a comet and others claimed it was an alien craft or a remnant of a Pluto-like planet.

Harvard physicist Avi Loeb wrote in his 2021 study of the object’s possible origin: “Each of these models of natural origin has major quantitative flaws, so the possibility of an artificial origin for Oumuamua must be considered. Oumuamua’s anomalies suggest that it may have been a thin vessel – with a large surface area per unit mass – propelled by the reflection of sunlight.’

A new peer-reviewed study by a group of Chinese scientists is analyzing the data we have on Oumuamua to poke holes in Loeb’s claim about how such an alien craft could move through space.

This very deep combined image shows the interstellar asteroid Oumuamua in the center of the image. It is surrounded by the trails of faint stars smeared out as the telescopes tracked the moving asteroid

In order for the rocky, cigar-shaped object that zoomed past the sun at 196,000 miles per hour to to be being an alien ship, it may have to be pushed forward by some sort of extremely thin light sail that catches particles from stars.

Harvard physicist Avi Loeb (above) wrote in his research into the possible origins of Oumuamua that something artificial should be considered

The scientists wrote in their paper that has been accepted for publication in the log Astronomy and Astrophysics: ‘The dynamics of an intruding light sail, if it exists, has clear perceptual characteristics, which can be quantitatively identified and analyzed in future studies with our methods.’

“We conclude that the possibility that Oumuamua is a light sail is extremely unlikely,” said Shangfei Liu, an astronomer at Sun Yat-sen University in Zhuhai, China. The everyday beast.

Light sails, also known as shade sails, use photons – tiny particles of electromagnetic energy – much like a sailboat uses wind. If they were part of a spacecraft, they would reflect either a lot of light or very little.

Shangfei, one of the study’s co-authors, explained to the Daily Beast that Oumuamua should have been very bright in some areas and then essentially invisible in others. Although the oddly-shaped object got brighter and darker, it didn’t get bright enough, he says.

“If it was a light sail, the brightness variation would have to be much greater.”

However, Loeb told the news channel that the asteroid’s fuzzy appearance could be explained by the shape of its sail — which could be flat or more like an umbrella.

Oumuamua could be a spacecraft “in other forms,” ​​Shangfei told the Daily Beast — meaning it could simply be powered by another system that doesn’t require light sails.

Although Oumuamua’s mysterious properties have not yet been completely unraveled by this new paper, scientists hope that future technology — in the form of more powerful telescopes — could help them analyze future objects that could penetrate our solar system.