Chinese park issues plea for live chickens to stop tigers starving in lockdown

Consumers and investors were concerned that China’s return to sweeping Covid-19 lockdowns could hit production of Apple’s iPhones and Elon Musk’s Teslas. But in a remote corner of southwestern China, despair has arisen over an entirely different question: how to feed endangered tigers.

The Guizhou Wildlife Park this week made an urgent plea for live chickens and fish, as well as steamed buns and frozen crabs, over concerns that the animals could starve if lockdowns choke supply chains. The park is home to endangered Siberian, white Bengal, and South China tigers, as well as pandas, crocodiles, and zebras.

“Almost 70 percent of the animals kept in the park are protected species, but at the moment the park’s feed stocks are not nearly enough,” the park owner said in a letter to local authorities.

The difficulty of feeding the animals is the latest sign of the challenges posed by President Xi Jinping’s strict implementation of the zero-covid policy. It comes at a critical Chinese Communist Party meeting at which Xi will secure his position for an unprecedented third term in power.

About 50 Chinese cities with about 290 million people, more than a fifth of the population, are partially or completely closed or restricted, according to Nomura. This number could grow in the coming days as health officials accelerate testing during a national holiday.

In Guizhou Province, several cities have pandemic restrictions, affecting a combined population of nearly 10 million people.

The wildlife park, which is located 50 km north of Guiyang, said its appeal for help – which also included a request for supplies of sweet potatoes, peppers and frozen shrimp tails – was quickly handled by local authorities. Within 24 hours, several e-commerce groups, including Alibaba’s Hema Fresh, JD.com and Walmart, had offered future deliveries.

The park said it will need to keep live food for at least 10 days for some animals, as it was uncertain how long the lockdowns would last.

The shortages reflect mounting concerns about potential food security and supply chain disruptions reoccurring across China as Covid restrictions are expanded. Panic buying, including in the megacity of Chengdu that went into lockdown last week, is a stark reminder of the chaos that hit Shanghai, China’s largest and most prosperous city, in April.

“Over the past week, the overall Covid situation in China has deteriorated significantly,” said Ting Lu, Nomura’s chief economist in China.

“What is of growing concern is that Covid hotspots are increasingly shifting from various remote regions and cities – of seemingly less economic significance to the country – to provinces that are much more important to China’s national economy,” he added.

In Guiyang’s Yunyan district, officials have also warned residents after a pack of macaques began roaming the city’s streets in search of food following the temporary closure of nearby monkey parks this week.