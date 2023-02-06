Chinese medicine expert reveals her top post-recovery tips after getting sick this winter

A traditional one Chinese medicine expert has provided a very unique set of ancient tips to help you recover from a nasty cold or flu.

Eastern philosophya small Asian-owned company specializing in herbal remedies regularly shares educational videos about health on TikTok, including a recent video showing the “absolutely essential” post-recovery hacks to exercise after getting sick.

From not having sex to avoiding overeating, the small business owner advised her followers to use the “self-healing” techniques she described in a video, which has been viewed more than 4,000 times, and shared the tips to help heal both your emotions and your behavior.

The small business owner explained that in ancient Chinese medicine, the recovery process involves both healing your mind and modifying your behavior to get over an illness completely.

“Traditional Chinese medicine believes it is absolutely essential to follow the right pattern of behavior in the recovery phase of illness,” the small business owner explained before adding that she adhered to a guide based on “three classical Chinese medicine texts.” .

She started by giving her 252,000+ followers tips on emotional counseling, first elaborated by Sun Simiao or “the ancient Chinese king of medicine.”

The first tips were top ‘abstain from anger or lust’ and ‘ambition’.

The small business owner explained exactly what the “king of medicine” said, noting that there were three tips in total.

She noted that the three tips were refrain from anger or lust, refrain from ambition, and give your mind a rest.

She read one of Sun Simiao’s classic texts and said, “Do not let ambition grow in the heart while you rest, but let the body concentrate on the task of recovery.”

She then noted that if possible, you should allow the mind to be “quiet and still.”

The small business owner also gave seven tips for improving your behavior after an illness.

The first tip is to ‘avoid overtime’.

“Fighting illness exhausts the body, so we need to give it time to replenish itself by resting,” she explained.

Then the owner of the small business said that you shouldn’t overeat in the recovery phase.

She explained that overeating leads to problems with your spleen and stomach.

“Overeating puts a strain on the spleen and stomach,” the small business owner explained.

She continued with the fourth tip on how to improve your behavior when you’re trying to fight off a nasty cold or flu.

The small business owner explained that avoiding sex helps your body heal.

She shocked viewers when she revealed that they should “reduce or avoid intercourse” if they want to recover.

“Sex weakens the kidneys and puts too much strain on the body in the recovery phase,” she explained.

For the fourth tip, the small business owner advised viewers to avoid extremely high and low temperatures as it could lead to a “relapse of symptoms.”

“Refraining because you talk too much. Speaking is taxing on the respiratory system, which is already severely depleted by viral diseases affecting the lungs,” she explained.

The small business owner advised viewers to avoid overwork and to refrain from areas with extremely hot and cold temperatures

She suggested to those in recovery not to talk too much before adding that viewers shouldn’t think too much because it’s not good for your “spleen and stomach”

And finally, the owner of Eastern Philosophy advised viewers trying to recover from an illness to “spend time in nature,” according to famed Qing dynasty physician Ye Tianshi

The next tip was to ‘don’t think too much’, because that’s not good for your ‘spleen and stomach’.

And finally, the owner of Eastern Philosophy advised viewers trying to recover from an illness to “spend time in nature.”

“The famous Qing dynasty physician Ye Tianshi told his patients, “There is no cure for recovery. For those who want to regain health, go to the mountains alone, rest in silence, protect yourself from extreme heat and cold, and your health will return.’