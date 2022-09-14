Chinese medicine expert details what shape and markings of your nails tells you about your health

An expert on traditional Chinese medicine has revealed what your nails say about your health — down to every mark.

The Eastern Philosophy, a small Asian-owned company specializing in herbal medicine, regularly shares health education videos TikTokincluding a video on how to spot your health problems just by looking at your nails.

The now viral video has been viewed nearly 400,000 times and shows how the small business’s followers can spot health problems and decide whether to see a doctor.

“What your nails say about your health according to the Taoist tradition of body reading,” reads the video.

How Downward Curved Nails Can Indicate Respiratory Problems

These types of nails are also known as clubbed nails and can be the first sign of a serious health risk.

Nails that curl down can indicate that you are suffering from breathing problems.

Common health problems in people with downward curved nails include chronic obstructive pulmonary (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma or even lung cancer.

The nail bed usually starts to soften before being bent.

Nails that bend upwards may mean you have liver or lung problems

If your nails are bent upwards, there is a good chance that you will develop liver or lung problems.

According to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer FoundationCurved upward nails are seen in 35 percent of people with non-small cell lung cancer and four percent of people with small cell lung cancer.

It adds that upward finger bats happen in stages.

First, the base of the nail becomes soft and the skin next to the nail bed often becomes shiny.

Next, you will notice that your nails are more curved than usual when you look at them from the side.

Finally, the tips of your fingers will often enlarge and swell, which is due to fluid buildup in the soft tissues of the fingers.

The video explained that vertical lines can indicate stomach or nerve problems, and horizontal ridges can indicate “possible intestinal problems.”

What the Vertical and Horizontal Lines on Your Nails Reveal About Your Stomach and Nerve Problems

The TikTok went on to explain that if your nails have vertical lines, it could indicate that you have stomach or nerve problems.

According to health linefingernail ridges are often signs of other serious health problems.

Many people with vertical lines on their nails also have multiple sclerosis, or MS, a disease that affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves that make up the central nervous system.

And if the lines on your nails are horizontal instead of vertical, it could mean you have “possible gut problems.”

If the horizontal ridges are on the further part of your nail, it could indicate the presence of IBS or celiac disease.

The presence of horizontal ridges are often referred to as Beau’s lines and are usually symptoms of a serious condition.

In addition to bowel problems, horizontal lines can also indicate kidney disease.

Big Nail Mane Could Mean High Blood Pressure

“An oversized nail moon indicates a risk of high blood pressure,” the small Asian-owned company revealed.

The crescent shape at the base of your nail is known as the lunulae and is considered oversized when it takes up a third or more of your fingernail.

It often indicates problems with the cardiovascular system, disturbance of the heart rate and high blood pressure.

According to the CDChigh blood pressure or hypertension increases the risk of other heart problems, such as heart disease, heart attack, and stroke.

Most people develop high blood pressure as a result of their diet, lifestyle, or a medical condition, but the base of your nails may be able to tell you if you should make that doctor’s appointment for hypertension.

The absence of nail manes — or those that are too small — could mean you have low blood pressure

Conversely, small nail manes can mean you have low blood pressure.

A lunulae that is too small is one that barley can be seen behind the cuticle.

Small nail manes indicate low blood pressure and circulatory disorders and are often a sign of a weak immune system, poor metabolism or lack of iron and B12.

If your nail moon is separated from the rest of your nail with transverse lines, it could indicate a possible development of diabetes.

The absence of a nail moon can mean the presence of extreme fatigue and low immunity.

The small company added: “Nail manes can deteriorate from staying up late, indigestion, anemia and low thyroid function.”

According to health linemissing nail manes are not always a cause for concern, as they can simply be hidden under the cuticle or skin at the base of your finger.

However, the lack of lunulaes can also be a sign of depression or malnutrition.

If you experience fatigue or general weakness and notice that your nail mane is missing, Healthline notes that you should make an appointment to see your doctor.

Users flooded the comment sections who couldn’t contain their shock at the video’s accuracy, sharing how their health issues are related to their nails.

One user said, ‘Me who has both vertical and horizontal lines with Crohns and Fibro. I learned this about nails a while ago and was shocked at the accuracy.”

Another user added: ‘I have breathing problems omg.’

“I have kidney problems I can confirm,” wrote one user.

One user commented, ‘I have vertical lines on all my nails, it can be felt! I have MS, so a lot of nerve damage.”