Chinese media threatens ‘unberable consequences’ on Taiwan if Speaker visits

Chinese state media threatened Taiwan with “excruciating consequences” if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the country as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday.

“If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, Tsai Ing-wen authorities will be complicit”[s]Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referring to the Taiwanese government.

At the same time, the mainland will certainly carry out severe punishments against Taiwan. The unbearable consequences will fall on the Tsai authorities.’

Along with the warning, Xijin posted an image tracking the flight of the Boeing C-40C plane with the Speaker of the House as she took off from San Francisco.

The latest warning comes as the Chinese military conducted live fire drills off the coast opposite Taiwan on Saturday morning after Xijin claimed China could shoot down Pelosi’s plane.

The People’s Liberation Army conducted “live-fire exercises” in the Pingtan Islands off Fujian province, the official Xinhua News Agency announced. The Maritime Safety Administration warned ships to avoid the area.

Such exercises usually involve artillery. The one-sentence announcement gave no indication as to whether Saturday’s exercise could also include missiles, combat aircraft or other weapons.

Two other ships — identified by Vietnam-based maritime observer Duan Dang as a Chinese Type 052D destroyer and a Type 054A frigate — were spotted 27 km and 23 km off the Taiwan Strait. Both are armed with surface-to-air missiles.

Meanwhile, the Chinese navy conducted military exercises off the south coast near Guangdong, following exercises in nearby Hainan province.

It is all seen as a show of force to prevent Pelosi from visiting the island.

Beijing has reacted furiously to the upcoming visit of the third official in the US administration to Taiwan. Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned President Joe Biden on Thursday that “those who play with fire will perish.”

“Hopefully the US is clairvoyant about this.”

Xijin’s latest warning to the US comes a day after Twitter temporarily suspended his account after suggesting that China shoot down Pelosi’s plane and his military escort.

“If American jets escort the plane from Pelosi to Taiwan, it’s an invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dislodge Pelosi’s plane and US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical obstruction moves. If they’re ineffective, shoot them,” Xijin wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The speaker has not confirmed whether she will visit island democracy on an Asian tour with stops in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

In response to a question about the possible trip to Taiwan on Friday, Pelosi only said, “I’m not talking about my trip because it’s a security issue.”

As the leader of the equivalent legislative branch of the US government, Biden has no authority to order her to stop the visit.

Biden said last week that the Pentagon thought a trip to Taiwan was “not a good idea.”

“Well, I don’t think the military thinks it’s a good idea at this point,” Biden said in response to a question about Pelosi’s reported trip. “But I don’t know what its status is.”

In a phone call on Thursday between the leaders of the two superpowers, the Chinese prime minister said he strongly opposes Taiwan’s independence and interference from outside forces.

Biden indicated that the US stance on the issue has not changed, according to a reading from the meeting.

On Taiwan, President Biden underlined that United States policies have not changed and the United States strongly opposes unilateral attempts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. according to the reading.

“If she goes, there will certainly be a crisis in the Taiwan Strait, and it will certainly surpass the last in 1995-1996,” Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, told the newspaper. Financial times.

“That’s because China’s military capabilities far exceed those of 26 years ago.”

President Joe Biden posted an image to his Twitter on Thursday morning of a two-hour conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping — the fifth between the two since Biden took office.

Xi warned Biden, according to Chinese state media, “Whoever plays with fire will only burn himself. I hope the American side can see this clearly’

Still, most analysts believe China would like to avoid open military conflict with the US, which has military bases scattered across the region and the USS Ronald Reagan carrier group in the South China Sea.

Despite this reluctance, the PLA has increasingly flown fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan and in the past fired missiles at shipping lanes to the island.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with a communist victory on the mainland.

The two governments say they are one country, but disagree on which country is entitled to national leadership. They have no official relationships, but are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment.