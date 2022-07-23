Chinese man who murdered his vlogger ex-wife by burning her alive during livestream is executed 

A man has been executed in China for dousing his vlogger ex-wife with gasoline in the middle of a live stream and burning her alive.

Thousands of viewers were shocked to see Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, being doused with gasoline and set on fire by her former husband Tang Lu in September 2020.

She suffered burns on 90 percent of her body and died two weeks later in hospital from her injuries.

Tang Lu’s crime “was extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad,” a court in Aba Prefecture said in a statement during his sentencing. It called for “severe penalties” in line with the law.

Amuchu divorced Tang – who the court said had a history of violence against her – in June 2020, just three months before she was murdered at her father’s home.

The mother of two reportedly went to police about her husband's abuse while they were married, but was told it was a family matter.

The mother of two reportedly went to police about her husband’s abuse while they were married, but was told it was a family matter.

Lamu was a popular Tibetan video blogger who lived in the mountainous Aba Prefecture, a remote rural area in southwestern Sichuan province with a large number of ethnic Tibetan residents.

She had hundreds of thousands of followers who watched her videos about rural life in the mountain province.

At the time, her death sparked an online outcry about the under-reported issue of domestic violence in rural communities — especially where it affects ethnic minorities.

China did not criminalize domestic violence until 2016, but the problem remains widespread and under-reported, especially in underdeveloped rural communities.

Through her account on Douyin, the Chinese version of Tik Tok, she had amassed more than 782,000 followers and 6.3 million ‘likes’ before she was attacked.

Some of Lamu’s videos documented her life in rural China. Others showed her lip-syncing with songs she liked.

The attack took place at Lamu’s home in mountainous Aba Prefecture in western China’s Sichuan province. Pictured: A file image of a temple complex in Aba

After her death, tens of thousands of grieving followers responded to her Douyin page, while millions of users on the Twitter-like platform Weibo demanded justice using trending hashtags that were later censored.

About one in four married Chinese women have experienced domestic violence, according to a 2013 survey by the All-China Women’s Federation.

And a UN survey from the same year involving 1,000 men in a province in central China found that half of the men interviewed reported using physical or sexual violence against a female partner during their lifetime.

Activists say the repeated complaints from victims are often not taken seriously by the police until it is too late, as the issue is often regarded as a private family matter in the country’s conservative culture.

There are also concerns that a recent change to China’s civil code — which introduced a mandatory 30-day cooling off period for couples seeking a divorce — could make it more difficult for victims to leave abusive marriages.

The situation is thought to be so bad that the city of Yiwu, in China’s Zhejiang Province, has even put in place a system that allows people who get married to check whether their partner has a history of abuse.