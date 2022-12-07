Chinese health chief calls for CCP to scrap Zero-Covid after protests grip country

China: Expert discusses Xi Jinping’s internal policing

A leading health chief in China has called for the one-party state to think again about it’s zero Covid policy. China, where the virus first was detected in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, is the last major country trying to stop coronavirus transmission completely through quarantines, lockdowns and mass testing. Concerns over vaccination rates are believed to figure prominently in the ruling Communist Party’s determination to stick to its hard-line strategy.

While nine in 10 Chinese have been vaccinated, only 66 percent of people over 80 have gotten one shot while 40 percent have received a booster, according to the commission. It said 86 percent of people over 60 are vaccinated. Given those figures and the fact that relatively few Chinese have been built up antibodies by being exposed to the virus, some fear millions could die if restrictions were lifted entirely. Yet, an outpouring of public anger appears to have prompted authorities to lift some of the more onerous restrictions, even as they say the “zero-COVID” strategy — which aims to isolate every infected person — is still in place. The demonstrations, the largest and most widely spread in decades, erupted November 25 after a fire in an apartment building in the northwestern city of Urumqi killed at least 10 people. That set off angry questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other anti-virus controls. Authorities denied that, but the deaths became a focus of public frustration.

China’s top health expert Zhang Wenhong calls for end to zero-COVID policy (Image: Getty)

Protest in Beijing Against China Covid Measures (Image: Getty)

Now the leader of the Shanghai team tackling COVID-19, Zhang Wenhong is also calling on the Communist Party to drop the zero COVID policy. Mr Zhang argued, instead, for greater vaccine cover and earlier drug intervention across the country. He said: “Through vaccination and drug treatment, we may have entered a phase where we can tame and control the virus.” The country saw several days of protests across cities including Shanghai and Beijing, with protesters demanding an easing of COVID-19 curbs. READ MORE: Russian troops mutiny as conscripts storm off military base – video

Some demanded Chinese President Xi Jinping step down, an extraordinary show of public dissent in a society over which the ruling Communist Party exercises near total control. Beijing and some other Chinese cities announced that riders can board buses and subways without a virus test for the first time in months. The requirement has led to complaints from some Beijing residents that even though the city has shut many testing stations, most public venues still require COVID-19 tests. DON’T MISS:

