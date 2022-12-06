Chinese hackers allegedly stole millions of Covid benefits from the Chinese government

Chinese state-sponsored hacking groups have stolen at least $20 million from the US government, the Secret Service claims.

The hackers reportedly targeted Covid-19 relief funds — US taxpayer money intended to help private sector companies and workers survive the disruptive pandemic.

The group blamed for siphoning off taxpayers’ money is called APT41, or Wicked Panda, also known as Barium by some.

A matter of national security

This appears to be the first time the US government has publicly acknowledged pandemic fraud related to a foreign state-sponsored actor – but chances are it won’t be the last, as more than 1,000 investigations are currently underway to possible transnational and domestic fraud incidents.

“It would be crazy to think that this group hadn’t targeted all 50 states,” Roy Dotson, National Coordinator for Pandemic Fraud Recovery for the Secret Service, told me. NBC news (opens in new tab).

It is not known if the Chinese government directed APT41 to attack the US government, or if it was the group that acted on its own initiative, turning a blind eye to the local government. Be that as it may, senior Justice Department officials are calling it a “dangerous” event with serious implications for national security.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States is silent on the matter, though given her previous interaction on these matters, it is safe to assume she will deny any involvement in cybercriminal activity.

Since the creation of Covid unemployment funds, in 2020, cybercriminals have been everywhere. According to figures from the Labor Department Office of Inspector General, even a fifth (20%) of the $872.5 billion fund was spent “improperly,” with the true magnitude of the fraud likely being even greater.

NBC News recalls that an in-depth analysis of four states found that 42.4% of pandemic benefits were paid incorrectly in the first six months of the year.