Chinese gang leader who launched brutal attack on women who rejected advances is jailed for 24 years

A gang leader who carried out a horrific attack on four women who rejected his advances at a barbecue restaurant in China has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Chen Jizhi began beating the women after they rejected his “harassment” in the early hours of June 10 in the city of Tangshan, east of the capital Beijing.

When the women resisted, Chen and his group of friends attacked them with bottles and chairs, punching and kicking them in the head.

The court said the four women suffered ‘minor’ injuries, despite two of them being sent to intensive care and their faces scarred and covered in blood.

Another 27 men have been convicted of the brutal attack that sparked anger in China and sparked a national debate about violence against women.

CCTV footage shows Chen entering the restaurant around 2:40 a.m. when he walks over to a woman having a meal with friends at a table by the door.

He puts his hand on her back and she quickly grabs his wrist to push him away.

A few seconds pass and the woman is able to talk to him, he goes to put his arm around her one more time before she pushes him back again – and he responds by punching her in the face.

A scuffle ensues between the two – the woman tries to get him away from her by throwing a glass bottle of what looks like beer at his head.

Her friend stands up and does the same by smashing another bottle against the side of the attacker’s head.

Chen then turns his attention to the friend and pushes her by the neck. She falls to the ground, but is kicked, beaten and beaten on the head by his friend, who participates in the brutal beatings.

The footage shows the woman being dragged out of the restaurant while four men continue to brutally attack her.

Once outside, the violence continues, and when another woman steps in to be punched in the face, she is knocked to the ground and bangs her head on the concrete floor.

A minute later, the men stray away from the scene into a side street behind the restaurant. The woman stands up and runs in the same direction.

Authorities portrayed the incident as a gang-related crime, despite calls for an end to violence against women.

Viral online essays denouncing the attack as a symbol of the country’s larger problem of gender-based violence were censored.

The court said a police investigation after the attack revealed that Chen was the leader of a gang that “threatened the public” and that he had committed crimes, including opening gambling dens, since 2012.

Chen was found guilty of a list of offenses including disorderly conduct, willful injury, theft and “gathering a mob to fight.”

He was fined 320,000 yuan in addition to 24 years in prison and 27 accomplices received sentences ranging from six months to 11 years.

Discussions about feminism have grown in China despite resistance, widespread censorship and patchy legal support for victims of violence.

Women’s rights activists say domestic violence in China remains widespread and underreported, while prominent feminists also face regular harassment and detention by police.