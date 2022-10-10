Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – A Chinese company tested an electric flying taxi in Dubai on Monday, offering a glimpse of futuristic technology that could one day carry people through cities high above all traffic.

Developed by the Guangzhou-based aviation subsidiary XPeng Inc, the XPeng X2 is one of dozens of flying car projects around the world. Just a handful have been successfully tested with passengers on board and are likely to be put into service for many years to come.

Monday’s demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but the company says it will conduct a manned flight test in July 2021.

The sleek vehicle can carry two passengers and is powered by a set of eight propellers. The company says it has a top speed of 130 kilometers (80 miles) per hour.

Unlike airplanes and helicopters, eVTOL, or “electric vertical take-off and landing,” vehicles provide fast personal point-to-point travel, at least in principle.

The pilotless vehicles could one day carry passengers across the city, high above the busy roads. But the industry still faces major challenges, including battery life, air traffic control and safety, and infrastructure issues.

PART: