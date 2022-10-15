Chinese dog owner dyes his pooch SCARLET to show him off on social media [VIDEO]

But the owner claimed a vet said the dye would not harm the golden retriever

Social media users expressed concern that human hair dye would harm the pet

In another clip, it appears that a pair of black glasses have also been painted on

A Chinese dog owner dyed his golden retriever scarlet to show him off on social media – after some internet users expressed concern that it would harm the dog.

A video shows the owner, from Guangzhou, Guangdong province in southern China, holding the puppy – now a dark pink – and making him face the camera.

Slivers of golden fur can still be seen around the eyes and nose of the unimpressed puppy’s face, but the majority of his fur has turned a vibrant pinkish red.

In another clip, a pair of black glasses also appear to have been painted on the pet as the cameraman laughs.

Finally, the puppy is dragged along the floor to show the full extent of its transformation.

Some netizens expressed concern over whether the human hair dye used by the pet owner would harm the dog.

But the heavily tattooed owner claimed he had spoken to a vet who told him the dye would not harm his pet Golden Retriever at all.

One commenter wrote: ‘Alright now all the dogs in a 10 mile radius come to laugh at him.’

Another social media user asked: ‘How long will it take for this to fade?’

And one more remarked: ‘This is the most fashionable dog on the internet.’

China lacks animal protection legislation, with only one nationwide law providing protection measures for certain wild animals.