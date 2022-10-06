Chinese defence firm shows off drone that can deliver machine-gun-armed robodogs into any location

<!–

A shocking video showing machine gun-wielding robot dogs being transported by drones has been released by a Chinese defense contractor.

The footage, uploaded to Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, shows a drone approaching a roof with an armed robotic dog under its frame.

The drone drops the robot on the roof and flies away before the robodog unfolds and begins to explore its new location.

The unit is believed to have a Chinese QBB-97 light machine gun mounted on its back, according to a report from The war zone.

It is unclear whether the clip originates from a Chinese military exercise. It was uploaded by the verified Weibo account ‘Kestrel Defense Blood-Wing’, which appears to be directly affiliated with the Chinese Kestrel Defense company.

The Robodogs are believed to have a Chinese QBB-97 light machine gun mounted on their back, which can fire up to 650 rounds per minute

In a comment posted alongside the video, the organization said: ‘Red Wing Forward heavy drones deliver combat robot dogs that can be directly deployed in the weak link behind the enemy to launch a surprise attack or can be placed on the roof of the enemy to occupy the commanding heights to suppress firepower.

‘And ground troops [can] perform a three-dimensional pincer attack on the enemy in the building.’

The description suggests that the drone robodogs are intended to be deployed during assault operations in urban areas, but their exact capabilities are unclear as the technical specifications of the devices are not publicly available.

According to The War Zone, the machine gun on the back of the robot dog can fire up to 650 rounds per minute.

After being delivered by drone on the roof, the robot begins to unfold before exploring its new surroundings

It is unclear whether the clip, uploaded by the verified Weibo account ‘Kestrel Defense Blood-Wing’, is from a Chinese military exercise

This isn’t the first time Blood-Wing has posted videos showing off its robodog technology. Last month’s footage showed a similar unit with a loitering ammunition launcher.

Russia also revealed at an exhibition in August that it had developed similar technology – an M-81 robodog with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher strapped to its back.

The M-81 was described by state-owned media as a ‘robotic system capable of targeted firing and carrying weapons’, which can also be ‘used in the emergency zone for reconnaissance, passage through rubble and delivery of medicine’.

Earlier this year, the Chinese government used robotic dogs to issue security instructions in Shanghai during the city’s strict lockdown.

The far less ominous looking robots were seen marching around the city streets repeating public health messages via a megaphone taped to their heads.

They repeated a handful of simple messages: ‘Wear a mask, wash your hands, check your temperature.’