Chinese city of Guangzhou eases COVID curbs after protests

Authorities in the Chinese city of Guangzhou eased COVID restrictions a day after protesters in the southern city clashed with police during a series of protests against Beijing’s strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

China has imposed widespread lockdowns, travel restrictions, and mass testing as part of its “zero COVID” policy that has sparked growing anger. COVID restrictions have eased in most parts of the world.

The demonstrations, which spread to Shanghai, Beijing and elsewhere over the weekend, have become an expression of public defiance unprecedented since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.

The southwestern city of Chongqing will allow close contacts of people with COVID-19 who meet certain conditions to self-quarantine at home, a city official said Wednesday.

But with a record number of cases across the country, there seems little prospect of a major turnaround in the “zero COVID” policy that President Xi has said has saved lives.

Al Jazeera’s Patrick Fok, reporting from Hong Kong, said protests have taken a violent turn in Guangzhou, which has been hit hard by the recent wave of infections.

“The unrest marks the escalation of a movement that has spread to several major cities,” said Fok.

“The latest developments come despite stern warnings against participating in demonstrations,” he said, adding that China’s top security agency has called for a crackdown on what it says are “hostile forces”.

However, it’s unclear who or what the government is referring to, Fok said, and it has yet to provide evidence of any external interference.

Some protesters and foreign security experts believed the death of former President Jiang Zemin, who led the country into a decade of rapid economic growth after the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, on Wednesday set a new rallying point for protests could be after three years of the pandemic.

Jiang’s legacy was discussed in protesters’ Telegram groups, with some saying it gave them a legitimate reason to come together.

‘Sign of weakness’

China Dissent Monitor, run by the US government-funded Freedom House, estimated at least 27 demonstrations took place across China from Saturday to Monday. The Australian ASPI think tank estimated 43 protests in 22 cities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that people in every country should be able to “express their frustration” through peaceful protests.

“In any country where we see that happening and then we see the government taking massive repressive measures to stop it, that’s not a sign of strength, that’s a sign of weakness,” Blinken said.

In addition to easing curbs in Guangzhou and Chongqing, officials in Zhengzhou, the site of a major Foxconn factory that makes Apple iPhones and has been the scene of worker unrest over COVID, announced the “orderly” resumption of businesses including supermarkets, gyms and restaurants.

Earlier, national health officials said China would respond to “urgent concerns” from the public and that COVID rules should be implemented more flexibly.

COVID has spread despite China largely isolating itself from the world and demanding sacrifices of hundreds of millions to comply with brutal testing and isolation.

While the number of infections and deaths is low by global standards, analysts said a reopening before increasing vaccination rates could lead to widespread illness and deaths.

The lockdowns have put pressure on the economy, disrupted global supply chains and shaken financial markets.

Data from Wednesday showed that manufacturing and services activity in China for November was the lowest since Shanghai’s two-month lockdown began in April.