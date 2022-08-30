Chinese borrowers deal blow to banks with early mortgage payments

Chinese property owners are rushing to prepay their mortgages, increasing pressure on commercial banks, which have already struggled to identify attractive credit opportunities.

Several state bank executives told the Financial Times that mortgage repayments have risen 20 percent this year.

Analysts said the managers’ accounts were in line with recently published data on national loans. “Prepayment is a desire to reduce leverage. It shows declining demand, which is consistent with the macro data we’ve seen,” said Nicholas Zhu, senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service.

Pressure from Chinese borrowers to prepay their mortgages comes amid falling returns on investment, the economic disruption of Beijing’s zero-covid policy and a liquidity crisis that has plagued the real estate sector. This has led many home owners to try to cut interest payments.

Households’ outstanding medium and long-term debt, which consists mainly of mortgages, increased by only 2.9 percent in the first six months of 2022, up from 5.2 percent in the second half of 2021 and 7.3 percent in the same period. a year. years ago, according to data published by the People’s Bank of China.

At the same time, Chinese households’ domestic currency bank deposits increased by 10.3 trillion rupees ($1.5 trillion) in the first half of 2022, an increase of about 13 percent from the same period a year earlier and the largest increase for all six. – monthly period since 2013. In contrast, household lending grew by only 8 percent, the lowest pace since 2007.

Many of the individuals who pay back mortgages own more than one property, have easy access to cash, and pay higher annual interest rates of 5.5 to 6 percent that banks charge for loans to second or third homes.

Bill Chen, an independent consultant in Beijing, took out a mortgage loan of Rmb 1.25 million and a maturity of 25 years in 2020 to buy a second apartment in the Chinese capital. But the rental income of Rmb6,500 per month does not cover his monthly mortgage payments of Rmb7,826, three quarters of which is interest, and with no attractive alternative investment options, Chen decided to repay the mortgage this summer.

“I prefer predictable returns and saving on the interest on my home loans seems to be the only predictable return [I can get] for now,” he said.

Falling real estate prices also encouraged Chen to pay off the mortgage to be ready to sell the apartment if the value continues to fall. Chinese owners usually have to settle a mortgage before they can initiate a transfer of ownership.

Yan Yuejin, research director of the E-house China Research and Development Institute, said the trend of prepayments reflects growing caution among Chinese consumers as Beijing’s push to curb debt-backed real estate developers pushed prices down and yields lower. of asset management products tied to the industry, to less than 4 percent.

Tan Yifei, founder of Jince Frontier, a Beijing-based consultancy, said the policy was in line with the government’s broader economic goals. “Reducing household debt could be good for financial stability, and is in line with policymakers’ original intention of defusing the risks of property bubbles,” he said.

Chinese household debt, which is measured by comparing debt to GDP, rose to 62 percent by the end of 2021, from less than 5 percent in 2000, data from the National Institution for Finance and Development shows.

But increasing prepayments will increase pressure on Chinese commercial banks, which view mortgages as their highest-quality assets, and make it harder for them to meet government loan targets.

“Letters don’t like prepayments,” Yan says. “If prepayments go up too much, they won’t meet the regulators’ annual loan target.”

China Merchants Bank said its retail business, which mainly consists of mortgages and credit card loans, accounted for a smaller share of new lending in the first half of 2022 and was well below its 60 percent target. The bank’s net interest margin, a key profitability indicator, fell 4 basis points to 2.44 percent in the first six months.

Bank of Communications, China’s sixth-largest lender by assets, said on Aug. 1 that it would charge a 1 percent penalty of the loan’s principal for early repayment of home and business loans. The bank, which usually waived such fines, removed the message after a wave of complaints.

The People’s Bank of China has made some efforts to change sentiment and support home buyers, including cutting its five-year loan prime rate, a benchmark mortgage interest rate, by 15 basis points to 4.3 percent last week.

But most mortgages issued before 2021 have a higher fixed rate, and those with floating rates can only be adjusted once every 12 months. That means some borrowers are eager to pay back their mortgage this year to try and get a cheaper loan.

“I’m ready to pay off my mortgage and sell the house, then buy a bigger flat for my family and apply for loans at a lower rate,” said Bella Jiang of Shanghai. “Cost savings have to be done in advance. I don’t want the banks to sit back and earn interest from me effortlessly when the economic outlook is already so bad.”