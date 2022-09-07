Chinese ambassador to Australia says Taiwan independence activists will be punished

The Chinese ambassador to Australia has warned that those fighting for Taiwan’s independence will be ‘punished’.

Ambassador Xiao Qian said: ABC’s 7.30 program On Wednesday, those seeking to politically “split” the island from mainland China, which he called “separation activists,” would face retaliation.

Mr Xiao appeared to be uncomfortable using the term “re-education” of Taiwan’s 23 million population to accept Beijing’s rule, as suggested by the Chinese ambassador to France.

“For those secessionists, it’s not a matter of being re-educated,” Xiao said.

“They are punished according to the law.

“They are involved in the split of Taiwan from China. So it is not a matter of education or re-education. They will be punished according to the law.’

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian says those fighting to make Taiwan an independent country will be punished under Chinese law

ABC interviewer Sarah Ferguson asked Xiao if this meant widespread penalties as polls consistently show the vast majority of Taiwanese don’t want to be ruled by China.

Mr Xiao denied this, saying, “There are only a handful of people who have been stubborn to pursue Taiwanese independence.”

Re-education is a term associated with China’s Cultural Revolution, launched by Chairman Mao in 1996, in which millions died in a chaotic and brutal campaign to erase all traces of thoughts that were not considered “revolutionary communist.”

Taiwanese anti-Chinese protesters gather in the island’s capital, Taipei, and polls consistently show that Taiwan’s 23 million people are largely against being ruled by Beijing

Mr Xiao reiterated, perhaps even more strongly, his August statement that China would use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from becoming its own nation.

China considers Taiwan, which is 160 km off the coast of the mainland, its territory, despite its 23 million inhabitants being ruled by a different political system since 1945.

He told Ferguson that what he said is “a warning” to both the US and those in Taiwan, as China continues to conduct military exercises or send warplanes to the island with Taiwanese troops on high alert.

China is “determined to protect its sovereignty and integrity,” Xiao told Ferguson, saying “peaceful reunification” was still Beijing’s first choice.

Xiao said China would use military force if Taiwan was heading for independence or if all peaceful options for reunification were exhausted.

Taiwan army conducts night drill as tensions run high between the island and mainland China

In a lengthy interview, Mr Xiao also labeled Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s comments about China’s actions in Xinjiang province as “unfortunate.”

Ms Wong described a UN report on human rights violations against the region’s Muslim Uyghurs ethnic minority as “poignant”.

She also praised the “strength and determination” of Uyghurs outside of China to highlight what was happening.

Xiao said the UN report was an “absolute fabrication.”

“As ambassador, I am not going to propose that we punish Australia for making statements,” he said.

“Australia is entitled to its own opinion, but I am not going to suggest that Australia should check the facts before making serious statements.”

The Chinese ambassador to Australia said he was trying to help Australian reporter Cheng Lei in prison see her family

Xiao also said he personally intervened to help imprisoned Australian journalist Cheng Lei, though he labeled allegations that she stole national security secrets “the truth.”

Lei, an Australian citizen born in China, is in prison for two years under China’s strict national security laws.

During that period she was not allowed to see her two children, her partner or other relatives.

“I feel sorry for her family, her children and their relatives that they are facing such a difficult situation,” Mr Xiao said.

Mr Xiao stressed that he could not get involved in a “legal proceeding” but had tried to intervene for “humanitarian” reasons.

“I’ve been trying to see if as an ambassador I can help facilitate potentially much easier access, either between her and her relatives or her, the Australian embassies based on humanitarian considerations,” he said.