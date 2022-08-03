Chinese 2023 Chery Omoda 5 spied being tested in Victoria Australia

Chinese automaker Chery’s return to Australia draws closer with a test vehicle spotted on an Australian road – albeit in disguise.

The manufacturer is set to arrive on the Australian coast at the end of 2023, some seven years after its departure following an asbestos recall.

The new electric car, the Omoda 5, will be Chery’s first new Australian model.

The prototype of the Omoda 5 was recently spotted driving in Victoria, donned in heavy camouflage.

The sighting marks the first time the carmaker has tested right-hand drive vehicles for Australian sale, on Australian roads.

The Omoda 5, a small SUV with the same dimensions as the Kia Seltos, will be the first of the Chery fleet to land in Australia and more vehicles – including a range of hybrid and electric cars – will follow in the coming years.

Chery said it used Hyundai’s Kona Electric model as its main benchmark and claimed its first global electric car will be “much better” than Australia’s second best-selling electric car last year, the MG ZS EV.

Given the price points of its competition – MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric – Australian buyers are expected to pay between $50,000 and $60,000 for the Omoda 5 when it arrives.

Production of the car is set to begin in September next year, ahead of the first arrivals in Europe and Australia by the end of 2023.

