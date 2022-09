Previously, New Zealand won the toss and the West Indies bet. Matthews walked out to open with wicketkeeper batter Natasha McLean, who played a T20I after two years. It was a short stay for McLean, however, with Fran Jonas, the left-arm spinner, turning her down for a first-ball duck. Alleyne batted at number 3 and then racked up a 66-run stand in 55 balls with Matthews in it. The pair were happy to see Jonas with a minimum of fuss and attack the sailors, Rowe and Lea Tahuhu.