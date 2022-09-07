China’s zero-Covid policy is self-defeating

The writer is Vice Provost for Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania. Scott Moore and Amy Gadsden also contributed to this article

China’s catastrophic handling of spikes in Covid-19 cases indicates it is turning inward, with worrying implications for global peace and prosperity. But as bad as this inward twist is for the world, it will be even worse for China.

Beijing’s approach to fighting Covid was a mirror image of Washington’s. Early in the pandemic, as the US grappled with public health debates over lockdowns and masking policies, China introduced restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. The Chinese economy quickly recovered from its initial dip and there was widespread support for the government’s zero-covid policy.

But the rise of the Omicron variant changed all that. The US and Europe have pooled scientific capabilities to produce highly effective vaccines that will enable the world to transition to endemic Covid. In almost every country except China, people are increasingly leading relatively normal lives.

China’s vaunted biotechnology industry failed to produce an effective vaccine. And the pharmaceutical industry failed to develop a life-saving antiviral such as Pfizer’s Paxlovid. Perhaps most damaging of all is Beijing’s insistence on punitive lockdowns. Instead of abolishing the strict public health measures, Beijing is expanding them. Today, more than 65 million people are incarcerated, with more than 20 million in Chengdu alone, despite Monday’s deadly earthquake. Meanwhile, the government continues to refuse to buy non-Chinese vaccines and therapies or lift lockdowns, as it would acknowledge its own shortcomings.

The zero-Covid policy imposes costs far beyond public health. Youth unemployment is almost 20 percent. Exports are falling. And in June, the IMF and World Bank estimate that strict Covid restrictions are likely to… shave a full point of China’s growth target for 2022. And as the country accounts for a full fifth of global growth, a slump there will cause significant economic pain for the rest of the world.

Since joining the World Trade Organization in 2001, China’s economy has grown tenfold, largely due to growing exports and foreign investment. But despite the clear historical lesson that China benefits from openness to the world and suffers from turning inward, Beijing seems determined to pull out of global engagement. Consequently, the world must prepare for the disruption that its inward twist might cause.

It is increasingly risky for foreign companies to depend on China, and more links in the production and supply chain are shifting to countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, India, Mexico and even home.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s inward turn will force universities and other non-governmental organizations to rethink. Observers are increasingly concerned that the communist party is actively discouraging students from going abroad. Chinese student enrollment, which is often critical to U.S. undergraduate colleges and professional master’s degrees, is likely to suffer.

Geopolitically, China’s turn inward means it will make an effort to showcase its achievements and belittle the West. In some cases this will be relatively benign. As in the Cold War with the Soviet Union, we could see a renewed space race play out in Mars exploration, moon landings and space stations. But we can also expect rising tensions over Taiwan, multiple small islands claimed by Japan, Taiwan and China, and other fault lines.

For much of the world, the end of the pandemic is in sight. But for China, controlling Covid will remain the number one priority, at great cost. It is now up to the US and the rest of the west to ensure that the price does not become prohibitively high, even as the Chinese government imposes horrific costs on its own citizens.