China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia to ‘bolster ties’

The first $29.26 billion deals will be signed this week at a Saudi-Chinese summit, an official Saudi agency said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is making a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia this week, meeting the king and de facto ruler of the world’s largest oil exporter.

The Chinese leader arrives on Wednesday for only his third trip abroad since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and his first visit to Saudi Arabia since 2016.

The visit came on an invitation from Saudi King Salman “to strengthen the historic ties and strategic partnership between the two countries,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Tuesday.

Initial deals worth $29.26 billion (more than 110 billion Saudi riyals) will be signed this week at a Saudi-China summit, SPA said.

Xi, head of the world’s number two economy, will also attend a summit with rulers from talks with leaders from elsewhere in the Middle East to cement China’s growing ties to the region.

Xi will also attend a Gulf-China Cooperation and Development Summit and an Arab-China meeting with the participation of the leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

The bilateral summit, chaired by King Salman and attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the kingdom’s de facto ruler, comes after Xi secured a historic third term in November.

Xi’s visit reflects “much deeper relations that have developed in recent years” between the two countries, said Ali Shihabi, a Saudi analyst close to the government.

“As the largest importer of Saudi oil, China is an extremely important partner and military relations have developed strongly,” he said, adding that he expected “a number of agreements to be signed.”

The visit also coincides with heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United States over issues ranging from energy policy to regional security and human rights.

The final blow to that decades-old partnership came in October when the OPEC+ oil bloc agreed to cut production by two million barrels a day, a move the White House said amounted to “aligning with Russia” in the war in Ukraine.

On Sunday, OPEC+ chose to maintain those cuts.

Shihabi said the timing was “coincidental and not aimed at the US”.

Inside from the cold

China sees Saudi Arabia as its most important ally in the Middle East, not only because of its importance as an oil supplier, but also because of a shared distrust of Western interference, particularly in the field of human rights.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in October that Saudi Arabia is a “priority” in China’s overall and regional diplomatic strategy.

China buys about a quarter of Saudi oil exports.

The oil market was shaken by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The G7 and the European Union agreed on Friday on a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian oil in a bid to deny the Kremlin revenue to continue the war, creating further uncertainty.

“Oil will likely be higher on the agenda than it was when Biden visited,” said Torbjorn Soltvedt of risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft.

“These are the two main players in the oil market: Saudi Arabia on the supply side and then China on the demand side.”

There is potential for the two sides to step up cooperation in developing infrastructure such as refineries.

In addition to energy, analysts have said leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss potential deals that would allow Chinese companies to become more deeply involved in megaprojects central to the crown prince’s vision to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil.

Those projects include a $500 billion futuristic mega-city known as NEOM, a so-called “cognitive” city that will rely heavily on facial recognition and surveillance technology.