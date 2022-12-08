China’s Xi meets Saudi’s MBS ahead of summit with Arab leaders

Saudi Arabia and China are expected to sign deals worth about $30 billion ahead of a summit with Arab leaders.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has received Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh as part of a visit expected to strengthen political and economic ties.

Xi was greeted by MBS at Yamamah Palace on Thursday, where the de facto ruler of the world’s largest oil exporter is expected to sign about $30 billion worth of deals, according to Saudi state media.

The two leaders stood side by side as a marching band played their national anthem and chatted as they entered the palace, the king’s official residence and seat of the royal court.

Following Xi’s arrival on Wednesday, with formation jets flying overhead, Saudi state media announced 34 investment deals in sectors such as green hydrogen, information technology, transportation and construction.

The official Saudi news agency gave no details, but said two-way trade totaled 304 billion Saudi riyals ($80 billion) in 2021 and 103 billion Saudi riyals ($27 billion) in the third quarter of 2022.

State broadcaster Al Ekhbariya said another 20 deals worth 110 billion riyals ($29.3 billion) would be signed on Thursday.

Arab leaders also began convening in the Saudi capital ahead of a summit with Xi, who will hold separate talks with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) before leaving on Friday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan all flew in on Thursday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and Lebanese Acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati also confirmed their presence.

Growing Chinese influence

China’s foreign ministry this week described Xi’s trip – only his third trip abroad since the COVID pandemic – as the “largest diplomatic activity between China and the Arab world” since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

China, the largest consumer of Saudi oil, is seeking to bolster its COVID-stricken economy and strengthen its ties with a region that has long depended on the United States for military protection.

The Saudis are scrambling to diversify their economic and political alliances at a time when ties with their longtime US allies appear strained by disagreements over energy policies, US security guarantees and human rights.

Xi’s visit follows US President Joe Biden’s trip in July, when he greeted MBS with a punch at the start of a failed attempt to persuade the Saudis to increase oil production.

The Saudi Crown Prince sees China as a critical partner in his sweeping Vision 2030 agenda, seeking the involvement of Chinese companies in ambitious mega-projects designed to diversify the economy away from fossil fuels.

Major projects include the $500 billion futuristic megacity Neom.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih told Saudi state media this week that the visit “will help increase the pace of economic and investment cooperation between the two countries,” bringing “rewarding returns” to Chinese companies and investors.