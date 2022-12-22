China’s Xi Jinping ‘demanded written explanation from Putin on how he planned to end war in Ukraine’

Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping demanded a written letter from the chastised Vladimir Putin on how he will end the war with Ukraine, it is alleged.

The Russian despot was reportedly asked by his Chinese counterpart about the exact dates when he plans to end the bloody conflict, who threatened to cut off communications unless he got an answer.

Telegram General SVR, who has alleged ties to the Kremlin and Putin’s bodyguards, said Dmitry Medvedev was sent to Beijing yesterday “as a postman” to deliver his leader’s reply to Xi.

The unverified channel was allegedly authored by an exiled Kremlin lieutenant general known by the alias Viktor Mikhailovich and made a series of anti-Putin claims during the war.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev shakes hands with Xi Jinping in Beijing yesterday

Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, has rarely been deployed by Putin in recent years and has recently been portrayed in the Kremlin as a “court clown” for his extremely anti-Western social media posts.

The allegations indicate that Putin is under strong pressure from China to end a war that is causing severe fractures in the global economy.

General SVR said Xi had demanded from Putin a detailed plan with dates on which the Russian president would write how and when he would end the war.

It further claimed that “only if there were such written statements or, if you will, promises, the Chinese leader was willing to agree to phone calls with Putin and discuss the possibility of a visit to Russia next year.

“The extent to which the letter from Russian President Xi Jinping has convinced will be determined by whether or not the leaders of the two countries will call in the near future.”

The Russian despot was reportedly asked by his Chinese counterpart about the exact dates when he plans to end the bloody conflict

Ukrainian soldiers drive a Humvee in Bakhmut, Donetsk region yesterday

Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, has rarely been deployed by Putin in recent years and has lately been portrayed as a “court clown” in the Kremlin (pictured yesterday in Beijing)

Official Chinese accounts of the meeting highlighted that Medvedev handed Xi a letter that “conveyed his best regards and good wishes” to the Chinese leader.

On Ukraine, Xi stressed that “has always determined his own position and policy based on the merits of the cause itself,” according to China Daily.

Yet there was a clear message emphasizing the need for peace in Beijing accounts of the unexpected Xi-Medvedev meeting.

China “takes an objective and fair position on the issue – and has made active efforts to facilitate peace talks,” the official newspaper said.

Xi “expressed the hope that the parties involved will show rationality and restraint, engage in comprehensive dialogue and address each other’s security concerns through political means.”

Medvedev claimed the war happened because of complex factors that he failed to explain.

Separately, Putin was further humiliated when his two senior security henchmen — Nikolai Patrushev and Alexander Bortnikov, both 71, and long-time servants — were seen falling asleep during his key defense policy speech in Moscow.

Putin was further humiliated when his two senior security henchmen – Nikolai Patrushev and Alexander Bortnikov, both 71, and longtime clerks – were seen falling asleep during his keynote speech

Photos and videos showed the senior apparatchiks clearly awed by the booming lecture, pledging to put no cap on military spending, expanding his army to 1.5 million, and raising the age of conscription from 27 to 30 to cover his failure to take Ukraine by force.

Patrushev is a former chief of the FSB’s counterintelligence service turned secretary of Russia’s Security Council, a man widely seen as the sinister architect of the war in Ukraine.

He would be out to ask his son Dmitry Patrushev, 45, Russia’s agriculture minister, to take over from Putin if he retires due to ill health.

Bortnikov is the current head of the dreaded FSB.

Telegram channel General SVR reported: “It makes no sense to discuss the extended meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, chaired by Putin.

“FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov and Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, who fell asleep peacefully during the leader’s speech, are a vivid confirmation of the futility of the event.”

Not only these two struggled to stay awake while Putin spoke.

Several of the uniformed military leaders behind them also found it difficult to concentrate on the words of the Russian dictator.