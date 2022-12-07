China’s trade plunges to lowest level since 2020 amid COVID curbs

China’s trade plummeted to its lowest level since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in November, according to official figures, underlining the heavy economic toll of Beijing’s “zero COVID” policy.

Imports fell 10.6 percent year-on-year, while exports fell 8.7 percent, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday.

The trade slump is the sharpest drop in imports and exports since May 2020 and February 2020, respectively.

The weak numbers come after Chinese factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November as rising COVID cases prompted authorities to impose new restrictions in major cities including Shanghai, Beijing and Chengdu.

China’s strategy of lockdowns, mass testing and border closures has upended supply chains and kept consumers at home, while recession fears in the United States and Europe have dampened overseas demand for Chinese products.

China’s economy is expected to grow at about 3 percent in 2022, which would be well below a previous government target of about 5.5 percent and would be among the country’s worst performance in decades.

Following rare anti-COVID “zero” protests last month, Beijing has begun to downplay the severity of newer COVID variants and local authorities across China have eased some restrictions.

But analysts have warned that a quick reopening is unlikely given the country’s poor vaccination coverage among the elderly and lack of natural immunity.

Beijing last week unveiled plans to vaccinate millions of Chinese in their 70s and 80s, in an apparent effort to address a major stumbling block to living with the virus.

Only 40 percent of Chinese over 80 have received a third dose of vaccine, according to the National Health Commission — far less than in other countries.