China’s top 6 lenders boost loans to support slowing economy

China’s largest state-run banks have increased their lending by 22 percent to $1.3 trillion in the first nine months of the year, signaling how state groups are being directed to support the country’s economy battered by the pandemic. lockdowns from the coronavirus and a crisis in the real estate market.

In an announcement orchestrated to tie in with President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening of the Chinese Communist Party Congress on Sunday, a group of the country’s six largest state-owned banks released data showing 9 .53 trillion Rmb of new loans is available.

Most of the new money will go to Xi’s favorite industries, including manufacturing, infrastructure and technology and innovation sectors. Four of the major banks also announced in the first three quarters that financing for “green loans” or loans for clean energy projects has increased by at least 25 percent.

Among six of the largest lenders, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest bank by assets, and Agricultural Bank of China, the country’s third largest lender, have each provided Rmb 2.2 trillion in loans in the first three quarters of 2022. China Construction Bank and Bank of China issued Rmb2.1tn and Rmb1.7tn, respectively.

Xi, now poised to lead China for an unprecedented third five-year term, pledged to accelerate his goal of achieving technological self-reliance. He also vowed to accelerate China’s clean energy shift.

Xi indicated he was still focused on closing the gap between rich and poor, saying that “development is the party’s first priority, the highest mission” and that China’s “main problem” is “unbalanced and inadequate development and the increasingly growing needs of the people”. for a better life”.

The Chinese economy narrowly avoided a contraction in the second quarter as a resurgence of citywide lockdowns under Xi’s zero-covid policy boosted consumption and business confidence and exacerbated the effects of a historic downturn in the real estate sector.

State-backed financial groups have also urged to cut interest rates on loans and mortgages as Beijing tries to support economic growth. But despite the injection of bank credit, Chinese government borrowers have failed to significantly improve entrepreneurial sentiment.

While many experts believe that long-term structural problems, such as weakening domestic demand and the housing market crisis, threaten the stability of China’s economy, Xi gave no hints on changes in policy direction on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs analysts said the party congress “may not be an inflection point for major policy changes,” noting Beijing’s reluctance to adopt stimulus measures to boost growth.

The analysts said that compared to Xi’s speech five years ago, there was less emphasis on the economy, reforms and markets and more on security and “modernization”.

Still, Morgan Stanley analysts said Xi’s speech was more “balanced” compared to some forecasts that expected the leader to make a more pronounced turn from development to security.

“While we believe that Beijing has shifted its priorities from growth-only to a balance between growth and security or sustainability in recent years, the party congress upheld reform-era doctrine, allaying concerns about the shifting policy agenda of the economy.” , they said.