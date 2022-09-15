China’s state banks cut deposit rates for first time since 2015

Some of China’s largest state-owned banks have cut deposit rates for the first time since 2015, as Beijing looks for ways to boost sluggish growth in the world’s second-largest economy without risking a depreciation of the renminbi.

State lenders, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications and Agricultural Bank of China, cut three-year deposit rates by 0.15 percentage points to 2.6 percent on Thursday, the banks said. The lenders also cut the rates for three-year certificates of deposit by 0.1 percentage point to 1.45 percent.

The measures mark the latest attempt to revive economic growth in China, as policymakers struggle to contain the effects of disruptive Covid-19 lockdowns and a liquidity crisis scouring the real estate sector.

The cut in the deposit rate comes after China cut its benchmark lending rate in August, cutting the one-year bond prime rate by 0.05 percentage point to 3.65% and cutting the five-year LPR, a benchmark mortgage rate, by 0.15 percentage point. to 4.3 percent, as regulators wanted to support small businesses and homebuyers.

Economists and analysts said the coordinated move by government borrowers on Thursday suggested they had received instructions from the People’s Bank of China.

Rising interest rates in the US have boosted capital outflows from China as investors have swapped the renminbi for dollars, putting the Chinese currency on course for its biggest annual drop against the dollar ever.

“The PBoC is in a bit of a tangle right now,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics. “It wants to support the economy more financially, but at the same time they don’t want to let the exchange rate go too far beyond Rmb7 against the dollar.”

Evans-Pritchard added that lower deposit rates would allow Chinese banks to further cut lending rates without the need for an official cut in primary lending rates, which could undermine the Chinese currency. “It’s kind of a stealth approach to bring borrowing rates down,” he said.

Analysts at Nomura warned that cuts in China’s deposit rate would have a “negligible impact on the economy”, adding that the “keys to an economic recovery” were China’s Covid-19 policy and whether Beijing took decisive action to address demand. to encourage housing.

Chinese banks have experienced shrinking net interest margins on loans this year as a result of LPR cuts. Nicholas Zhu, senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, said the deposit rate cuts would offset pressure on net interest margins and “help stabilize profitability and support capitalization, a credit positive for banks”.