China’s role at the heart of Kenya’s election campaign

The two men competing to become Kenya’s next president agree on one thing: China will be at the center of next week’s elections.

For Vice President William Ruto, it’s the proliferation of Chinese citizens in cities, many of whom try to earn a living selling local street food dishes. And former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made a lot of money off the high cost of loans from the East African country of Beijing, which it now struggles with.

Their focus highlights the pivotal role China has taken during the election campaign. Chinese workers are increasingly common in cities, and much of the debt repayments incurred over the past decade is owed to Chinese lenders. Total debt service swallows 3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

China has embarked on a 20-year loan that has made Beijing Africa’s largest source of development finance and a major financier of legacy infrastructure projects in Kenya under current President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is stepping down after two terms and backing Odinga after his fall out with Ruto .

Speaking to the Financial Times, Ruto defended his sharp criticism of some Chinese arrivals, including a threat to deport those who set up small retail stores or sell popular street food dishes like roasted corn.

“That’s my position,” he said, reaffirming comments he made at a campaign event in Nairobi in June that “we have enough planes to deport them back to where they came from”.

A senior Ruto employee, who has been in contact with Chinese officials, admitted that the comments in Beijing had gone badly.

Ruto, who served as vice president for nearly a decade, said: “They have [the Chinese] to protect jobs for their people. We want to do it too.”

His comments come at a time when Kenyans are grappling with the rapidly rising cost of living, with inflation of 8.3 percent in July at its highest level in five years.

Presidential candidate Raila Odinga arrives at a campaign rally © Ed Ram/Getty Images

Odinga, who is in his fifth run for president, has focused on Chinese loans to Kenya, which have risen from $4.1 billion to $6.4 billion in the past five years, according to official figures.

As prime minister, he negotiated with China a $3.8 billion railway linking the port of Mombasa with Nairobi, which has been criticized for allegedly opaque financial terms.

Odinga said he planned to renegotiate loans with a number of creditors, including China, if he won. Some loans could be converted so they had longer repayment terms and lower interest rates to free up money for new development projects, he suggested.

Ruto, on the other hand, has made it clear that he is “not considering negotiating any debt”, referring to existing loans.

Kenya’s total public external debt stood at $36.7 billion, or 34.4 percent of GDP, at the end of last year, putting the country at “high risk of distress,” according to the IMF. China is one of the largest lenders, but lags behind multilateral creditors.

A afrobarometer poll from late last year showed that 87 percent of Kenyan respondents felt their country had borrowed too much from Beijing.

You see a snapshot of an interactive image. This is most likely due to you being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.



Just last week, Kenyatta opened the country’s first-ever public-private road project, a $588 million highway in Nairobi with pagoda-style toll booths designed, financed and built with Chinese funds.

China’s ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian, said at the inauguration of the highway that the “brother relationship” between Beijing and Nairobi had “reached a new high in history”.

Any change in Nairobi’s stance on Beijing would mean a change in tone and policy, analysts say, making Tuesday’s vote one of the most important elections in Africa this year.

Despite the campaign focus on China, Hannah Ryder, chief executive of Development Reimagined, an Africa-focused consultancy headquartered in Beijing, said there were no signs of anti-China sentiment in Kenya yet.

“China remains a potential source of funding and Kenya still needs funding. So China is going to be very important,” she said.

Beijing has recently cut back on lending to Africa as it has become more skeptical about some countries’ ability to repay.

However, Chinese banks still make up about a fifth of all lending to the continent, concentrated in a few strategically important or resource-rich countries, including Angola, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Zambia.

“I’d be surprised, very surprised, if whoever gets elected doesn’t try to get China involved quickly,” Ryder said.

Ruto and Odinga have traveled to London and Washington, where they met officials and addressed think tanks, but not Beijing due to pandemic-related restrictions in the country.

Kenya’s past elections have been marred by deadly violence and allegations of fraud that have destabilized a regional power.

Opinion polls put the candidates in a deadlock and analysts expect a second round after the election. To win outright, a presidential candidate must win 50 percent plus one vote while simultaneously securing 25 percent of the vote in the majority of Kenya’s 47 counties.

As the election approaches, the candidates have tried to clarify their differences. While they may agree that China is an important issue, Odinga suggested he opt for dialogue over deporting workers if he becomes the country’s next president.

“If the Chinese offer better conditions and also better prices for the goods and services we want, we will continue to do business with the Chinese,” he said. “We don’t see China as a threat.”