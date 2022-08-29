China’s property-driven growth model is broken

China’s real estate-driven growth model, which has been driving the global economy for at least two decades, seems to be increasingly breaking down. Fixing it — or finding alternative engines for the world’s second-largest economy — could take several years. That’s why the choices that Beijing’s policymakers now face are so crucial.

The task requires an accurate assessment of what went wrong. On one level, this is simple: the greatest real estate boom in human history is over and is now turning into a failure. But a deeper level of analysis reveals a more complicated and persistent malaise at the heart of China’s political economy.

Local governments, which have largely financed their investment activities by selling land to property developers, are finding it harder to repay and repay huge debts. This is mainly because developers now have little money or appetite to buy the land. Nearly 20 of them are in such dire financial straits that they have defaulted on bonds in the offshore market this year.

This dynamic has domino effects. Local government financing vehicles — the thousands of poorly regulated funds owned by city governments across the country — are burdened by “hidden” debt that Goldman Sachs estimates total Rmb53 trillion ($8.2 trillion) — or 52 percent of GDP. – by the end of 2020. Beijing is urging local governments to clear such loans off-balance sheet, resulting in LGFVs keeping an eye on their bells.

As a result, fixed asset investment (FAI), which finances the construction of city districts, roads, railways, ports and a thousand other pieces of infrastructure, has collapsed rapidly this year, depriving the economy of one of its main drivers. From January to July this year, FAI grew by just 5.7 percent, compared to an average of 17.87 percent between 1996 and 2022.

So the question of what China now faces as it modestly allocates funds to ease the pain in its real estate sector is grim. If the growth engine that has contributed so much to global prosperity is now filled with debt, what could replace it?

There is one clear answer. China needs to fundamentally refocus its economy away from its current over-reliance on investment and increased consumer spending. Private consumption accounted for 38.5 percent of nominal GDP at the end of last year – a much lower ratio than that in the US or the EU.

This means that as Beijing seeks a way out of the local government slump in the coming years, it cannot afford to shift the burden onto households. It should create an economy in which salaries rise sharply and vibrant, well-regulated financial markets ensure healthy long-term returns on savings.

In addition, Beijing needs to remind itself that much of the extraordinary economic progress of the past four decades is the result of private sector dynamism. In recent years, however, the demise of Alibaba founder Jack Ma and the diminished reputation of several leading private tech companies have convinced observers that Beijing has moderated its support for private enterprise.

The required shift to embrace the consumer and private sector also requires a counter-intuitive shift in mindset. Authoritarian governments prefer economic levers they can control. Mobilizing supply through muscular investment plans keeps ruling parties at the helm. It does not respond to the more democratic taste of the consumer.

Beijing must prepare for a long and difficult economic transformation that it can no longer avoid. The world should be preparing for the end of a four-decade era of accelerated Chinese growth.