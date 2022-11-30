China’s former leader Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who came to power after the Tiananmen Square protests, has died at the age of 96.
LIVEKANYE WEST LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…
Jakarta: Indonesia's parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month that would…
Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs in his official residence and soiled himself as…
Kyiv, Ukraine – Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, I cut ties with…
A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a…
Back to the day job! Matt Hancock returns to Commons to push for dyslexia screening…