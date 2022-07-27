China’s emerging Belt and Road debt crisis

Just five years ago, Chinese leader Xi Jinping proclaimed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) the “project of the century.” Now the massive program of building often valuable infrastructure in developing countries is turning into a large-scale financial firefighting operation.

The total value of loans from Chinese financial institutions to projects in BRI countries to be renegotiated in 2020 and 2021 was $52 billion, according to data collected by the Rhodium Group, a New York-based research group. This represented more than three times the $16 billion from the previous two years.

In this way, Xi’s plan becomes China’s first overseas debt crisis. The renegotiations — which mainly related to loan write-offs, deferred payment schedules and interest rate cuts — were necessary because of the deteriorating financial conditions in the debtor countries and project-specific problems.

The size of the BRI makes this a matter of global concern. China ranks as the world’s largest source of development credit to the rest of the world, with: blacked out the World Bank and the IMF. It also provides more foreign development loans than the 22 members of the Paris Club combined.

Indeed, the strong deterioration of the BRI’s loan portfolio in 2020 and 2021 was largely caused by the pandemic. But Beijing must also recognize that flaws in the program’s design — including a general lack of transparency, inadequate project risk management and the participation of many of the world’s riskiest debtor countries — also took their toll.

Environmental and social impact studies are almost always lacking in BRI infrastructure projects funded by China’s two major policy banks and its state-owned commercial banks. While this can speed up implementation, it increases risks further down the line. Public protests, chronic delays and corruption allegations have dogged many a high-profile BRI project.

The selection of high-risk key debtors – including Pakistan, Venezuela, Russia, Angola, Ecuador, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Zambia and Iran – is another design flaw. As project loans blow up, Beijing has been forced to provide “tens of billions” of US dollars in “rescue loans” to BRI countries to avoid default, according to research by AidData, a research group.

The pressing issue for China and for BRI debtors already in default – such as Sri Lanka and Zambia – is how quickly crises can be resolved, along with fellow creditors such as the World Bank, other multilateral lenders and international bondholders.

Although cooperation with multilateral lenders goes against the bilateral design of the BRI, Beijing should strive for a broad principle of equality. Rather than positioning itself as a priority creditor, China should agree to loan repayments on virtually the same terms as the World Bank and other multilateral bodies, and apply a similar reduction in repayments. That would speed up resolutions and ease economic distress in countries that default.

In the longer term, China also needs to review the way it provides development loans through the BRI. Again, it should take a more multilateralist approach, collaborating with multilateral development banks and conducting sufficient risk management studies before financing.

In this it has a ready example to follow. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a multilateral lender headquartered in Beijing and led by China, conducts a full set of risk management studies before granting loans. In the six years since the AIIB was founded, it has been one of the most important Highest quality loan books in the world.