China’s Covid explosion hits Australia with shortages of critical items and chemicals

China’s massive surge in coronavirus cases since ending its zero-Covid policy is likely to have a “substantial impact” on Australia, treasurer Jim Chalmers warned.

The Covid explosion in China – Australia’s largest trading partner – could lead to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), chemicals and mining equipment.

“When you have a Covid wave like we are seeing in China… it has obvious implications for the Chinese workforce and for supply chains around the world,” Mr Chalmers said.

The treasurer said Covid’s domino effect on China was one of the “key risks” to the economy in 2023, due to Australia’s dependence on its markets and workforce.

In the last financial year to 30 June 2022, Australia imported $103 billion worth of goods and services from China – 23 percent of its total imports of $450 billion.

However, the chief economist of Australian investment firm BetaShares said the analysis showed the situation will not turn out as bad as Mr Chalmers fears.

David Bassanese argues that the Chinese imports most likely to be affected “are a relatively small part of our economy” and that there is supply available from other countries.

“We are facing different circumstances than before in the Covid-19 crisis, with reduced global demand for goods and better supply capacity in other countries that have already ‘learned to live’ with Covid,” Mr Bassanese said. The Australian.

Previous analysis by the Productivity Commission found that only 7 percent of Australian imports come from sources where it would be difficult to find good alternatives.

But Mr Bassanese acknowledged that China currently supplies Australia with two-thirds of these most vulnerable imports.

Applied to the most recent trade data, this means that about 3.5 percent of the value of total imports could be considered vulnerable if there were disruptions in China’s supply, which accounts for about 0.7 percent of GDP,” he said.

Australia depends on Chinese imports for much of its mining equipment. Pictured is an image of mining equipment

The list of vulnerable items includes drilling and transport equipment for the mining sector and computers.

The Productivity Commission said disruptions to the supply of such goods “are unlikely to cause serious losses in the short term because Australia has an existing stock of machinery, such as trucks, along with the ability to repair them or buy them on the second-hand market.”

Mr Bassanese said other potentially critical areas that could be affected include chemicals to treat water and manufacture certain pharmaceuticals and PPE.

But he said overall Australia is less at risk of a slowdown in China’s production than in the past.

“Now that more of the rest of the world is out of lockdown, it should be easier to get out of alternative countries if necessary,” Bassanese said.

There may also be shortages of non-critical Chinese imports such as swimsuits and toys in the coming months.