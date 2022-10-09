China’s chip industry set for deep pain from US export controls

Two years after the US slammed Huawei with harsh sanctions, the Chinese tech group’s sales have plummeted, it has lost its leadership in networking equipment and smartphones, and the founder has told staff the company’s survival is in the the game is on.

Now the entire chip industry in China is bracing for similar pain as Washington adopts the tools tested on Huawei much more widely.

Under new export controls announced Friday, semiconductors made with US technology for use in AI, high-performance computing and supercomputers can only be sold to China with an export license — which will be very difficult to obtain.

In addition, Washington prohibits US citizens or entities from collaborating with Chinese chip makers except with specific permission. The package also strictly restricts the export to China of chip manufacturing tools and technology that China could use to develop its own equipment.

“To say the least [Chinese companies] actually go back to the stone age,” said Szeho Ng, Managing Director at China Renaissance.

Paul Triolo, a China and technology expert at the Albright Stonebridge consultancy, said: “There will be many losers as the tsunami of change unleashed by the new rules engulfs the semiconductor and related industries.”

He added that the impact would be especially big for Chinese companies that use US-origin hardware to deploy AI algorithms, including for autonomous vehicles and logistics, as well as medical imaging and research centers that use AI for drug discovery and discovery. modeling climate change.

“The full impact will take some time to become apparent, but will at the very least slow innovation in both China and the US, ultimately costing US consumers and businesses hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars,” Triolo said.

Several of the new controllers work through third-country chip manufacturers, as nearly every semiconductor is designed with US software and most chip factories contain US machines.

“You can think of Huawei as a case study,” said Brady Wang, an analyst at technology market research firm Counterpoint. While Huawei could still get certain necessities, he said, they weren’t the most advanced, but those from a previous era, which would limit the functionality of its products.

The new controls on semiconductor devices are also a powerful weapon, aimed at targeting mainstream manufacturers and leading chip makers. According to analysts at the Bank of America, the hardware limitations will affect logic chips designed in the past four to five years, and Dram chips designed after 2017. older tools and technology,” said Wayne Lam, an analyst at CCS Insight.

Chinese chip companies are even more concerned about Washington’s attempts to ban US citizens from backing them.

“That’s a bigger blow than stopping us from buying equipment,” said a personnel officer at a state-backed semiconductor factory.

“We have [US passport holders] in our company, in some of the key positions,” she said, calling it a “nuclear weapon” for developing technology. “We need to find a way for these people to continue working for our company. This is very difficult. Most people are not willing to give up their US passports.”

Most US citizens in the Chinese chip sector are Chinese and Taiwanese returnees from the US. There are no statistics on the size of this group. But a Taiwanese intelligence official estimated that as many as 200 US passport holders worked in Chinese semiconductor companies.

And the limitations extend beyond that group. An executive at a semiconductor materials supplier said his company would have to replace all US sales and technical support personnel sent to Chinese customers.

Another threat to the entire Chinese tech industry is a new licensing requirement for exporting chips for use in AI and high-performance computing.

“The whole purpose of the policy is to limit China’s AI and HPC efforts, at least those related to the military, with the commercial collateral damage from the US government’s point of view,” said Douglas Fuller, an expert on the US government. area of ​​the Chinese semiconductor industry. at the Copenhagen Business School.

Even some of China’s largest tech companies, such as Alibaba and Baidu, are considered vulnerable. “[Their] entire research and development progress will be slowed down,” Counterpoint’s Wang said.

Experts believe China’s dynamic breed of AI chip design companies will suffer. “If you lose the AI ​​startups, you lose their innovation momentum,” said a Taiwanese director of the electronics industry.

As the Chinese end-user semiconductor market now accounts for nearly a quarter of global demand, foreign suppliers will also take a hit.

The American equipment maker Applied Materials generated 33 percent of its turnover from China last year and its colleague Lam Research 31 percent. Lam Research named Yangtze Memory Technologies, China’s largest memory chip maker targeted by the US under the new rules, as a key customer in its annual report, and BofA estimates that 6-7 percent of Lam Research’s revenue goes to YMTC.

Since many of Intel’s high-end processors go into Chinese supercomputers, BofA expects the restrictions to be as high as 10 percent of Intel’s revenue.

But some analysts believe the measures are in favor of foreign chipmakers. Since the US’s main motive has been to slow down China’s development in the most advanced semiconductor technology, leading foreign chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) or Intel would benefit, said Akira Minamikawa, a semiconductor analyst at research firm Omdia.

He said that flash memory manufacturers that compete directly with YMTC, such as Japan’s Kioxia, could “take some advantage” from the new US measures, but profits would likely be small.

Kim Young-woo, head of research at SK Securities, said Washington’s failure to impose a blanket ban on the supply of equipment to foreign chipmakers operating in China would come as a relief to Korean semiconductor companies, but the need for export licenses could still be a hassle.

The biggest question is how China reacts. “We are in a negative cycle where the US continues to push for restrictions, pushing the Chinese to push for technological independence, which in turn forces the US to tighten restrictions,” said an industry insider in Beijing.

But Beijing’s leverage is limited. “This will push the Chinese to look for alternatives, but with the recognition that alternatives to US technology are decades away,” the person said.

This dire situation could lead to more intellectual property theft. Since some equipment now under export controls is already being used in China, Beijing could ignore intellectual property rights and reverse engineer the machines to bolster local equipment makers, CCS’s Lam said. He added: “Maybe we’re shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Reporting by Kathrin Hille in Taipei, Qianer Liu and Eleanor Olcott in Hong Kong, Richard Waters in San Francisco, Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington, Kana Inagaki in Tokyo and Song Jung-a in Seoul