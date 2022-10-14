China’s chip darling YMTC thrust into spotlight by US export controls

Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp, the Chinese manufacturer of memory chips, has been installing foreign equipment for months as the US prepares to receive a kneecap from one of China’s national champions.

Four YMTC employees said the company was preparing for Washington to impose export controls as US lawmakers urged the Biden administration to punish the state-backed company for allegedly aiding the Chinese military and violating laws. trade restrictions by supplying chips to Huawei, the Chinese telecom company .

“We have done everything possible in advance to support existing production lines, such as building all kinds of equipment,” said a senior YMTC engineer.

Those concerns were echoed Friday when the US unveiled strict export controls targeting China’s chip industry, including YMTC, suggesting the Wuhan-based company could face more problems.

In recent years, YMTC has become a national champion in China’s pursuit of building a domestic chip industry. President Xi Jinping visited his facilities in 2018 to show support. It has 220 billion Rmbn ($30 billion) in financing with financial assistance from Hubei Province and a national fund.

The new US restrictions hit YMTC by banning the supply of certain US technology needed to manufacture advanced Nand memory chips.

Industry experts said it was unclear how YMTC could sustain its rapid progress. KLA Corp, Lam Research and Applied Materials, three top semiconductor tool manufacturers in the US, point to the impact of the restrictions and have discontinued sales and services to YMTC, three YMTC employees said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, visits YMTC subsidiary Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing in 2018, with former Tsinghua Unigroup chairman Zhao Weiguo, right, detained in 2022 © Xinhua



In another move last Friday that received less attention but could be even more painful for YMTC, Washington put the chipmaker on its “unverified list.” The registry includes entities for which the US has not been able to conduct end-user checks to verify that US technology is being used for legitimate purposes, such as not being diverted for military use.

At the same time, the US government introduced a new policy where adding to the unverified list starts the clock on a 60-day deadline for completing end-user checks. If not, the company will most likely be added to the “entity list”, which would prevent US companies from supplying YMTC with technology for its less advanced chips.

“Being added to the unverified list used to be annoying. Now it should be terrifying,” said Gregory Allen, a technology expert at the Washington-based think tank CSIS.

Kit Conklin, a former US intelligence official and China expert at the Atlantic Council, estimated the chance of YMTC being added to the “entity list” at 99 percent.

“In recent years, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has thwarted the US Commerce Department by not allowing end-user audits. It would be a major policy change for Beijing if they decided to play with the ball,” Conklin said.

Apart from the possibility of being added to the entity list, YMTC is facing other serious issues.

“YMTC can still use and supply chips because they have stored materials and components,” said Brady Wang, an analyst with research group Counterpoint. “It would be difficult for them to expand production because the new equipment is not available.”

YMTC did not respond to a request for comment.

As YMTC has gained global market share, it has come under scrutiny in Washington over concerns that it will use Chinese government subsidies to sell chips below market price, putting pressure on non-Chinese rivals such as Micron Technology in the US.

YMTC has made sure not to disclose many details about its technological advancements.

But one of the pioneers who developed it is the use of “Xtacking” technology, which simplifies the manufacturing process for advanced memory chips, giving YMTC a path into the Nand chip market dominated by Samsung and Micron.

YMTC’s market share in global Nand production grew from 1 percent in 2020 to 5 percent in 2021, according to France-based research firm Yole Development.

Although the market segment is relatively small, YMTC has courted high profile customers. Apple told the Financial Times last month that it is considering using YMTC chips in some smartphones.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment about whether it was reviewing its plans in the wake of the new export controls.

Industry insiders said that, along with the constraints, YMTC’s heavy reliance on government support made the road to profitability more difficult.

“YMTC has suffered losses and relies heavily on government funding for research and manufacturing expansion,” said a Shanghai analyst.

“The government wants YMTC to grab more market share and make technological breakthroughs, albeit struggling to turn a profit.”

The chipmaker also has limited options to respond to Washington.

“The U.S. government is seeking to shut down YMTC’s most advanced Nand manufacturing facilities,” CSIS’s Allen said in a statement. report this week.

“It will be especially difficult for Chinese companies to get around these equipment export controls.”