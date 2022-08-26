The US risks being surpassed by China as the world’s dominant space power by 2032 if it does not take “urgent action” to overcome bureaucratic “roadblocks” that hinder innovation and accelerate technological progress.

The alert is part of the 2022 State of Space Industrial Base report of the Defense Innovation Unit, the Air Force Research Laboratory and Space Force, advocating a “North Star” plan to ensure it has “economic, technological, environmental, social and military (defense) leadership for the next half century and beyond.

The document says China has for decades put together a “grand plan” on how to secure economic and military dominance in space, while the US has yet to devise a cohesive and solid strategy to maintain its top position.

China is now “five to six times” faster at creating and implementing new technologies than the US and has demonstrated its ability to dismantle, jam and destroy satellites in orbit.

The new report warns that China is overtaking the US in the space race. This is because they are fast tracking technologies and don’t have the same bureaucratic ‘roadblocks’ that hinder innovation in the US

“It’s really the idea that the United States needs to develop a grand strategy for space and America’s future in it — not just for three years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now, but for the 21st century,” Steve Butow, director of the space portfolio at DIU, said at a Wednesday event that discussed the report’s findings.

“By painting our long-term vision, we can create a roadmap on how to achieve that space future that is most desirable.”

A major advantage of China over the US is that it has made space one of its top national priorities — something that hasn’t been on the US list since President John F. Kennedy first announced plans in 1961 to kill people. send to the moon.

An enduring North Star vision for America in space is an essential guideline to remain competitive with a rapidly advancing China, the report says.

NASA and the Department of Defense understand the importance of maintaining first place in space, as the US space agency has worked tirelessly to get boots back on the moon. Pictured is the rocket that will be launched to the moon on August 29

‘Attendees [those who drafted the report] Recommend ‘Economic Development and Human Settlement’ as that vision to maintain US economic leadership, motivate the American people, and protect US national interests

NASA and the Department of Defense understand the importance of maintaining first place in space, as the US space agency has worked tirelessly to get boots back on the moon — but bureaucratic processes are holding up their efforts.

Many sophisticated U.S. commercial launch vehicles and satellites sit idle in high racks and warehouses, often for months, if not years, as various federal agencies mull over impact studies, environmental assessments, spectrum licensing, launch licensing, export control, shutter control, and a seemingly endless list of others. requirements before being approved to operate,” the report reads.

It will take months, if not years, for US space companies to get confirmation of permits and environmental assessments needed before they can move forward with mission plans.

“The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should have a long time to issue spectrum licenses; the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) must use innovation to rapidly collect, process and address public comments; and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should follow an agile path of mitigation rather than mitigation,” the report reads.

“Basically, the American bureaucracy needs to be stimulated to find a way to say ‘yes’ while being held accountable for indecision that puts jobs, businesses and local economies at risk.”

While several efforts by governments and industry leaders are working to speed up technologies and processes, others, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), warn that setting regulatory standards too early promotes rather than promotes or accelerates site innovation.

The report also explores the idea that if humans want to save the Earth, most of them disappear from the planet, meaning they have to build production, production and extraction of lunar resources.

This, according to participants in the document, is the way to really lead the space race.