China warns US of ‘serious consequences’ – including nuclear war with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed his call to be admitted to the alliance as Russia announced an attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

China warned that the US could face ‘serious consequences’, including nuclear war, if Ukraine was allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,” Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times.

“In that case, there will be no security for anyone, not for Ukraine and not for the world,” the newspaper wrote. “Instead of pursuing resolutions to end the conflict, Washington has shown time and time again that the United States is heading in the other direction — fanning the flames of war.”

President Volodomyr Zelensky has renewed his call to be admitted to the alliance as Russia announced an attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine.

Asked about Zelensky’s request to speed up Ukraine’s NATO membership, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that now was ‘not the right time’ and that the application ‘should be taken up at another time’.

China called on the Western alliance to pull out of Eastern Europe entirely.

The latest threat comes in a series of fiery warnings from China, with others aimed at US support for Taiwan amid Beijing’s encroachment on the territory.

China warned that the US could face ‘serious consequences’, including nuclear war, if Ukraine was allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed his call to be admitted to the alliance as Russia announced an attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine

China and Russia have sought to ally themselves as a bulwark against the West.

Last week, Congress passed a temporary funding measure that included an additional $12 billion for Ukraine, bringing the total to $66 billion.

Biden previously supported Ukraine’s NATO bid, but has backed away since the invasion. He issued a warning to Russian forces should they try to mess with any of the bordering NATO-affiliated countries.

‘America is fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every inch of NATO territory. Every inch,” Biden said.

Vladimir Putin ignited fresh fears of nuclear war when he said he was ‘not bluffing’ when he said Russia was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory.

He also said that any country that wants to ‘live by US rules’ are ‘political masochists’.

Announcing that he was annexing four Ukrainian regions, Putin said Russia would use “all power and all means” at its disposal to defend its new lands against attack from the West or Ukraine and help liberate the world.

The Russian despot, speaking before cronies in Moscow, declared that ‘millions of people’ had ‘chosen’ to become vassals of Russia after staging fake referendums in which gun-toting troops went door-to-door with clear glass ballot boxes to force people to vote.

Putin ignited fresh fears of nuclear war when he said he was ‘not bluffing’ when he said Russia was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory

“They are our people forever,” he said to a standing ovation inside the Kremlin’s Great Georgian Hall, before urging Ukraine and its Western allies to give up hope of repeating them, repeating a threat to use “all forces” to defend ‘new territories’.

He said: ‘The West wants to see Russia as a colony, an unfree society.’

The Russian president said Westerners have made the leap from issuing sanctions to carrying out “terrorist attacks” in a hostile speech delivered from the Kremlin.

The West sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines was an attempt to ‘destroy the European energy infrastructure’, he claimed – adding that ‘those who profit from it have done so’ without naming a specific country .