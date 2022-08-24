China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest after hottest summer on record

China’s fall crop is “critically threatened” by high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned and are urging action to protect crops in the face of the country’s hottest summer on record.

The world’s second-largest economy has been hit this summer by record temperatures, flash floods and droughts — phenomena scientists have warned are becoming more frequent and intense as a result of climate change.

Southern China has recorded the longest sustained period of high temperatures and low rainfall since measurements began more than 60 years ago, the agriculture ministry said.

Four government departments issued a notice on Tuesday urging the conservation of “every unit of water” to protect crops.

“The rapid development of drought combined with high temperatures and heat damage has caused a serious threat to fall crop yields,” the statement said.

China produces more than 95 percent of the rice, wheat and maize it consumes, but a reduced harvest could lead to increased demand for imports in the world’s most populous country – pushing global supplies already under pressure from the conflict in Ukraine, come under further pressure.

Temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) have caused multiple Chinese provinces to impose blackouts as cities struggle to cope with a surge in electricity demand driven in part by people turning up the air conditioning.

The heat broke records in Sichuan province, where a temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) was measured Wednesday afternoon, the province’s Meteorological Service Center said in a statement.

The megacities of Shanghai and Chongqing have shut down decorative outdoor lighting, while authorities in Sichuan have imposed industrial power outages after water levels dropped at key hydroelectric power plants.

The scorching heat is also drying out the critical Yangtze River, with water flow on the main stem about 50 percent lower than the average for the past five years, the state media outlet China News Service reported last week.

‘Worst heat wave ever’

In Chongqing, where more than 1,500 people were evacuated after hot and dry conditions caused multiple wildfires, locals were struggling.

“I’m too hot to sleep every night and the heat wakes me up every morning,” Xu Jinxin, a 20-year-old college student, told AFP.

“Because of the electricity shortage, we don’t leave the air conditioning on all day, but prefer to turn it off when it has cooled down a bit.”

The National Meteorological Service renewed its drought and high temperature warnings on Tuesday and called on 11 provincial governments to activate emergency measures.

Authorities have already pushed for cloud seeding – a method of causing rainfall in parts of the country.

State broadcaster CCTV released footage this month of meteorologists firing catalytic rockets into the sky and firefighters transporting water to farmers in need.

“This is the worst heat wave ever recorded,” Greenpeace East Asia climate and energy expert Liu Junyan told AFP.

“Climate science shows that extreme heat is getting exponentially worse,” she said.

“So it’s more likely next year will be record-breaking heat.”

This year’s extreme weather is raising public awareness of climate change in China, with state media “now coming up with unprecedented urgency about the climate impacts,” Liu said.

Government climate expert Zhou Bing warned this weekend of mass displacement caused by climate change, describing extreme weather as nature’s “revenge” on humanity.

China has experienced three other episodes of intense heat so far this century – in 2003, 2013, 2017.

The gap between heat waves is getting “significantly shorter,” Zhou said.

For those going through the blistering summer, “life goes on with some stamina,” said Xu, the Chongqing resident.

