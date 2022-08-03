China warns Britain of ‘severe consequences’ should MPs visit Taiwan

British MPs will face “serious consequences” if they follow Nancy Pelosi’s lead and visit Taiwan, Britain’s ambassador to China has said.

Speaking at a news conference in London today, Zheng Zeguang told politicians “not to underestimate the extreme sensitivity of the Taiwanese issue,” and not to “dance to the tune of the United States” by visiting.

Zheng spoke after Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, became the senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years when she arrived on the island yesterday.

China’s ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang has warned British MPs ‘not to dance to the tune of the US’ by visiting Taiwan (file image)

The move sparked anger at Beijing, which in response launched a massive series of war games that will surround Taiwan and effectively block it for several days.

Zheng’s comments also come amid rumors that the British House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit later this year.

Ministers could go to the island – which considers itself independent but considers Beijing a rebel province – in November or December – in November or December.

The committee has not confirmed whether the visit will take place.

Relations between the UK and China are at an all-time low after the pair clashed over Hong Kong – another region where Beijing is exerting pressure.

Britain controlled Hong Kong from 1839 until 1997, when the area was peacefully returned to China under a “one country, two systems” agreement.

Nancy Pelosi sparked anger in Beijing this week by visiting Taiwan, where she reaffirmed America’s ‘iron-strong’ commitment to its ally

China will hold six days of military exercises in response to the visit, which began Tuesday when anti-aircraft batteries on the mainland held live fire drills

Chinese troops open fire with flak on an army in Fujian, the province closest to Taiwan

It meant that Hong Kong would officially be part of China, but would itself rule under a separate legal system.

But in 2020, after years of crushing pro-democracy protests, Beijing managed to pass a sweeping security law that brought Hong Kong under its control.

Britain protested and offered visas to anyone who wanted to flee the country and come to the UK – Beijing furious.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, who are vying to replace Boris Johnson as the next prime minister, have also both taken a hard line on China.

Sunak recently labeled the country “the greatest threat to Britain and the security and prosperity of the world this century,” while vowing to ban the Confucius Institute – an educational institution accused of spreading state propaganda – from universities.

Meanwhile, Truss has a track record of speaking out about China’s human rights abuses as Secretary of State and has joined the Tories who have a history of bashing Beijing, such as Iain Duncan Smith.

Zheng addressed those comments today, urging both candidates to “be realistic” about the fundamentals of bilateral relations.