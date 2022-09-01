China waits on ‘miracle’ to exit Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid

In Shenzhen, one of the world’s major technology and manufacturing centers, it took just 35 cases of coronavirus for officials to shut down parts of the city of 17.5 million.

Officials in southwestern China’s Chengdu announced a citywide lockdown on Thursday that affects 21 million people after 156 new local cases were reported.

Since Sunday, partial lockdowns, mass testing campaigns, public transport suspensions and school closures have been imposed in a number of Chinese cities, including Harbin and Tianjin in the northeast.

Still, experts believe President Xi Jinping’s zero-covid policy will continue into 2023, until Chinese scientists develop vaccine technology to prevent Covid-19 from spreading or until a dominant mutation emerges with significantly less serious health consequences. than the Omicron variant.

“It will take some miracles,” said Chen Long, a partner at Beijing-based consultancy Plenum. “They hope for a ‘super vaccine’ that will be much more effective than the current ones anywhere in the world. Or that the virus evolves and becomes less deadly.”

But Xi’s relentless efforts to rid China of the coronavirus are taking a huge economic toll.

According to an analysis by French bank Natixis, based on a calculation of retail sales and intra-city mobility compared to pre-pandemic levels, the impact of the zero-Covid policy on consumer shipping this year will be 1.6- 2 percentage points of gross domestic product growth.

That will put pressure on Beijing’s economic planners as they pursue Beijing’s GDP growth target of 5.5 percent — the lowest in decades. The true costs are likely to be even higher, said Alicia García Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific.

She noted that the estimate did not take into account the impact of deteriorating market sentiment permeating the housing sector and declining investment in the world’s second largest economy.

On Wednesday, China’s official purchasing managers’ index showed manufacturing activity contracted for the second consecutive month, amid the downturn in the real estate sector and a crippling drought.

The latest batch of lockdowns and other checks comes ahead of the Chinese Communist Party Congress that begins on October 16, when Xi is expected to face an unprecedented third term in power.

After the congress, Xi is expected to attend the G20 summit in Bali in November, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said. The trip would be his first outside of China since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, and a possible signal that Beijing could ease its border restrictions.

Some analysts have predicted that zero-covid could be scrapped after the party congress. But the antivirus strategy is increasingly seen as a test of the party’s legitimacy and too closely tied to Xi, the country’s most powerful leader since Mao.

“By moving away from the zero-covid policy immediately after the party congress, it will appear as if he is not quite in charge, as if he was forced to pull out of one of his signature policies right after a leadership transition. . . Letting go will be a very gradual process,” said Xinran Andy Chen, senior analyst at China consultancy Trivium, based in Shanghai.

Policymakers in Beijing are likely to adjust policies rather than make quick or sweeping changes, Chen added.

This would be similar to the adjustments made in June and July in response to falling infection rates and the shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant, as authorities extended quarantine and control periods for inbound travelers and close contacts of those who tested positive for Covid. -19 shortened. Customs officials also stopped collecting blood samples from incoming international passengers.

“They are basically trying to refine the zero-covid playbook to make it less disruptive,” Chen said, adding, “That said, any policy easing can and will be reversed immediately if a local outbreak breaks out of control.”

Xi’s stubborn adherence to zero-Covid underscores fears for China’s health care system, which in many parts of the country is unprepared for a sudden or massive influx of patients.

Chen Gang, a China expert at the National University of Singapore, said Beijing was watching closely as other countries lifted their pandemic social controls.

Many international commentators have criticized the slow pace of China’s vaccination campaign for the elderly population and the government’s refusal to accept foreign messenger RNA technology used to produce the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna shots. They say Beijing has put nationalist pride above common sense policy-making.

But Plenum’s Chen Long said the debate over the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines compared to leading Western jabs “really misses the point because it’s become quite clear that no vaccine in the world can protect people from getting Covid.”

“Let’s assume all Chinese have Pfizer, three doses. . . there will still be a lot of people infected, and a death rate of 0.3, 0.4 percent. Those numbers will still be unacceptable to the Chinese leadership.”

Additional reporting by Gloria Li, Eleanor Olcott and William Langley in Hong Kong and Maiqi Ding in Beijing