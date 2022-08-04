China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan

China yesterday stepped up its military harassment of Taiwan by firing ballistic missiles that flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters.

As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games around Taiwan began just before 2 p.m. (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, as Chinese fighter jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.

Five high-powered missiles fired from the mainland flew over Taiwan, Japanese officials said, and plunged into the sea south of Hateruma Island, part of Okinawa. The series of islands is part of Japan’s “exclusive economic zone,” which extends 200 nautical miles offshore.

The test fire, which sparked widespread international condemnation, was Beijing’s response to the controversial visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan earlier this week.

It sparked an immediate diplomatic outcry from Tokyo and raised fears that a further miscalculation by China could lead to war. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said: “This is a serious issue that concerns the national security of our country and the safety of people.”

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi called for an “immediate halt” to the military exercises, adding: “China’s actions this time have a serious impact on peace and stability in the region and the international community.”

And US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned: “Countries around the world believe that escalation serves no one and can have unintended consequences that serve no one’s interests.

“I sincerely hope that Beijing will not create a crisis or look for a pretext to ramp up its aggressive military activity.”

But the concerns were seemingly dismissed by the Chinese government last night as the People’s Liberation Army resumed its dangerous exercises.

Taiwan held its breath for two hours yesterday as China flexed its military muscles, firing 11 ballistic missiles backed by a series of smaller, shorter-range missiles that landed northeast and southwest of the island.

Four of Beijing’s massive fleet of unmanned drones were spotted over Taiwan’s Kinmen Islands, near mainland China, prompting troops to fire flares in an attempt to change course.

In another dramatic move, China announced it plans to extend the war games by one day, meaning the missile strikes could continue until Monday.

Tensions in the South China Sea remained high last night, with US Navy ships patrolling international waters. US missile-tracking spy planes have been sent to monitor the exercises.

Beijing's state media claimed more than 100 aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, and ten warships had participated in the exercises.

Taipei would not confirm whether missiles flew directly over the island, but Taiwanese politician Wang Ting-yu said there would be dire consequences for a military strike.

“We must let our enemy know: we are prepared. If you dare to do something stupid, you will fail and the price will be too high. Taiwan’s sincere hope is that we can keep the peace and our sovereignty forever.

And we hope that China can become a reasonable and more civilized country. But a country cannot survive on dreams.’

As long as the exercises continue, Beijing will effectively block its neighbor in what analysts fear could be a practice for a large-scale invasion.

The Global Times, China’s English-language state newspaper, openly described the activities as a “rehearsal reunification operation.”

The war games also threaten to disrupt one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Nearly half of the world’s ships sailed through the narrow Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from China, in the first seven months of this year. Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to reunite Taiwan and mainland China, which split in 1949 after a civil war.

The military exercises he has sanctioned were supported last night by a barrage of rhetoric from officials in Beijing. Military expert Song Zhongping said the “extensive and highly targeted” operations showed China was “determined to resolve the Taiwan issue once and for all.”