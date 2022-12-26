China to remove COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

BEIJING (AP) — China will remove the COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday, in the latest easing of once-tight screening measures. of the country’s virus.

Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days in a hotel, followed by three days at home. That’s less than three weeks ago.

The removal of the quarantine requirement is an important step towards fully reopening travel with the rest of the world, which the government has severely reduced in an attempt to keep the virus at bay.

The restrictions have prevented most Chinese from traveling abroad, limited face-to-face diplomatic exchanges and sharply reduced the number of foreigners in China for work and study.

China’s health commission said measures would be taken to ease the entry of some foreigners into the country, although it did not include tourists. It did indicate that the Chinese would gradually be allowed to travel abroad for tourism again, a major source of revenue for hotels and related businesses in many countries.

People coming to China will still need a negative virus test 48 hours before departure and passengers will be required to wear protective masks on board, an online post by the health commission said.

China abruptly removed many of its pandemic restrictions earlier this month, sparking widespread outbreaks that flooded hospital emergency rooms and funeral homes.

The move followed rare public protests against the restrictions, which have slowed the economy, putting people out of work and driving restaurants and shops out of business.

For more than two and a half years, the Chinese authorities applied a strict zero-COVID approach that became a signature policy of leader Xi Jinping.

The arrival of the fast-spreading omicron variant in late 2021 made the strategy increasingly unsustainable, requiring ever-widening lockdowns that hampered growth and disrupted lives.