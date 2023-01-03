China threatens countries Covid testing Chinese people after Australia brought in the measure

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he is not concerned about China threatening retaliation with new COVID testing requirements coming into effect.

Travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau must submit a negative COVID test within 48 hours of departure from Thursday, despite Australia’s Chief Medical Officer advising against the new measure.

Australia joins the US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Canada, India and Japan in introducing mandatory testing.

China criticized the measures and threatened to retaliate with reciprocal measures.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said the entry restrictions to China had no scientific basis.

“We strongly oppose any attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity,” she said.

‘New species can appear anywhere, so no special entry restrictions for China are necessary.

“China always believes that the epidemic prevention measures of different countries should be scientific and appropriate, and should not take the opportunity to carry out political manipulation, discriminatory practices, and normal personnel exchanges, exchanges and cooperation should not be influenced.’

But the details of the measures remain unclear, China already requires a negative test within 48 hours of departure and travelers can only board a flight with a negative result.

China is battling a nationwide coronavirus outbreak, with hundreds of millions of people potentially contracting the virus.

It came after the country abruptly eased restrictions that had been in place for much of the pandemic.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says mandatory testing has been introduced in Australia as a precaution, despite conflicting advice from Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly.

“Every decision we make is influenced by the [CMO’s] advice, but we decided to err on the side of caution,” he said.

Dr. Chalmers says he’s not overly concerned about China’s threat to push through with the measure.

“Countries will make their own decisions about travel arrangements and how they manage COVID more broadly,” he told ABC Radio.

Dr. Chalmers added that the requirement to have a doctor oversee a rapid antigen test was not difficult for travelers, despite the fact that China’s hospital system was under enormous pressure.

The treasurer also insisted the measures were not discriminatory despite no new COVID-19 variants being detected in China, saying the decision was a warning as Beijing failed to provide any data.

“It’s about a part of the world where we’re concerned about transparency … and where there’s an extraordinarily large wave of COVID,” he said.

“We need to make sure we have the best possible monitoring of tensions when they emerge, but also waves when they emerge and become more difficult to manage.

“That’s really one of the most important considerations here in putting these responsible restrictions in place.”

Opposition spokeswoman Anne Ruston said the government had to explain why it was not following expert advice after Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly advised there were no public health reasons for the measure.

“This government has promised the Australian public that we would learn to live with COVID,” she told Sky News.

“A decision made without any medical advice or medical necessity shows that we are not really pursuing that.

“It is a breach of the Australian public’s trust in that commitment to say we would move on with our lives.”

Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson says a real strategy is needed rather than a ‘series of political responses’ to keep Australians safe.

“We want to see a comprehensive strategy based on public health practice, to simply say, ‘what needs to be done to protect Australians at this vulnerable time?'” he told AAP.