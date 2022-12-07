China, the US and a new scramble for the Gulf

China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner and the kingdom is China’s largest supplier of oil, so it is normal for their leaders to meet and talk.

But these are not normal times.

Before President Xi Jinping has even set foot on Saudi soil, there is already to talk of “treading on Washington’s toes” and of meddling in an “American sphere of influence”.

Indeed, during his visit to Riyadh just five months ago, US President Joe Biden told an Arab leadership summit that the US “will not walk away” from the Middle East to leave “a vacuum that needs to be filled by China, Russia or Iran”. ”. Biden has also tried to assure allies that the humiliating US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year will actually free up more resources for his long sojourn in the Gulf and wider region.

But that hasn’t stopped Xi or his hosts from organizing separate summits with Arab states and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in addition to a bilateral summit during the Chinese president’s visit to Riyadh from Nov. 7 to 9. To rub salt in the wound, they could even go a step further to make the tops look more prestigious than those for Biden.

Why? Well, because US-Saudi relations, like US-China relations, are tense despite US efforts to maintain the appearance of constructive engagement.

Both Riyadh and Beijing are tired of Washington pressuring them to side with Russia in Ukraine and preaching the good and bad sides of their ways in the Western-imposed “rules-based international system.” All this seems to have brought them closer together.

A younger generation of Gulf leaders is showing more agency as they seek more independence from Washington to diversify their energy, technology and security partnerships. China is a natural partner for them: it seeks reliable sources of energy and markets for its goods and services, and prioritizes development and trade over democracy and human rights.

Some, if not most, of these Gulf Leaders oppose Biden’s efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal and his politicization of human rights issues. Earlier this year, the GCC even expressed its support for China’s controversial policy towards its Muslim Uighurs, which has been condemned by the United States, among others.

In 2021, the Biden administration rejected Saudi Arabia because of its poor human rights record and because it could afford it, with an excess of oil and gas in global markets. Western countries were also optimistic about the transition from fossil fuels to green energy.

But the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year changed all that. The US and its European allies are suddenly facing oil and gas shortages or higher prices that have hurt their post-pandemic economic recovery. Unfortunately, moving away from fossil fuels will be a challenge.

Biden’s attempt to appease the Saudis in hopes of lowering oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections backfired miserably as the de facto Saudi-led OPEC refused to increase oil production.

Other Western leaders have also weighed in, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz descending into the Gulf region in hopes of finding a substitute for Russian oil and gas. But China preceded them by signing bidding contracts worth tens of billions of dollars, although Europe is also making energy deals with the region’s monarchies.

But while energy is at the center of the new battle for the Gulf, there is more frustration in the US than just oil and gas contracts. Unlike the fun and friendly “golf scramble”, the Gulf scramble can be fierce and furious.

Biden’s frantic — even desperate — effort to bolster US dwindling authority in one of his key spheres of influence is driven by fears that China is willing and able to fill the void America is leaving in the region and beyond. .

After all, the US pivot to Asia to contain a rising China comes at a time when Beijing is increasingly turning its attention to the Gulf and Middle East, securing more trade and investment than ever before.

Beijing has established a naval base in Djibouti, deployed a fleet in the Persian Gulf and established strategic partnerships with Algeria, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Iran. It has also organized massive naval exercises with Russia and Iran.

Unlike the low-energy US, China needs the Gulf region to provide it with the oil and gas resources it needs to support and strengthen its economic growth and military machine and to become a global power.

And that is exactly what irritates Washington. As the status quo superpower, America has dominated the region for decades, whether through soft or hard power, including costly military interventions since the 1980 Carter Doctrine stipulated that the United States would use military force, if necessary, to further its national interests. in the Persian area. Golf.

It has no intention of sharing all that with what it sees as a revisionist Asian power trying to reshape the international order. After the US team crashed out of the World Cup in Qatar, a popular social media joke sardonically noted that this was the fastest the US had ever left the Middle East.

Washington will insist on having a say in the shape and form of relations between the GCC and China, which is sure to create new diplomatic, even geopolitical, tensions. But as I wrote last year, the jury is still out on Beijing’s revisionism.

Unlike the Soviet Union, China is deeply integrated into the Western-led international system and does not seek world domination through an alternative global ideology, even though it insists on co-authoring as an equal partner the principles of a new world order.

And as Scholz writes in the forthcoming issue of Foreign Affairs: “China’s rise does not justify isolating Beijing or curbing cooperation. But neither does China’s growing power justify claims to hegemony in Asia and beyond. No country is another’s backyard – and that is as true for Europe as it is for Asia and any other region.”

Unfortunately, history teaches us that a rising power and dominant power are headed for a costly clash. But history also teaches us to learn from history; to see accommodation and integration prevail over collusion and confrontation.

With more than its share of conflict and war, no region knows this better than the Middle East.