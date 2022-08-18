China starts swabbing FISH to enforce zero-Covid policy over fears of contact with overseas vessels

<!–

Something strange is happening in the Chinese port city of Xiamen.

China’s zero-covid policy was already strict, but now authorities are pulling the net and checking the catch of the day for Covid-19.

Video shows Chinese Covid-19 hazmat suitable for vigorous wiping of fish before they are allowed to be sold on the market.

City authorities said it was necessary to test returning workers before returning to port – allegedly because some fishermen had been illegally trading overseas vessels while at sea.

Crabs and shrimps are also tested for traces of the virus, according to images.

But it also included their “materials” in the testing requirements, leaving a slippery situation for the Chinese authorities.

“Right now, all the people in Xiamen City need nucleic acid testing, and the fish catches also need to be tested,” an employee of Xiamen’s Municipal Ocean Development Bureau told local media. the guard.

Online sleuths pointed out that fish, without lungs, can struggle to catch Covid – but that’s not stopping China from testing them.

The nearby island province of Hainan is witnessing a serious outbreak, authorities say, which is why they are trying to stop Covid from spreading out to sea.

New infections were discovered in early August in Sanya, a town in the province known for its beach resorts, and have since spread across the island.

The provincial government said the Omicron sub-variant was imported on Aug. 4 through seafood transactions between local and foreign fishermen, sparking fears about seafood.

Footage shows a fourth fish being forced to test for the virus. Throughout China, PCR tests have been conducted on a variety of animals, including chickens and cats

“This is so disturbing that I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” said Twitter user Neysun Mahboubi.

Another user joked that they are “tested for fish pox.”

“A Covid-19 positive fish is the pretext for China to close the Taiwan Strait and the South Seas,” said another.

China has undergone a series of lockdowns to enforce its ‘zero covid’ policy since the first handful of cases were identified at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan.

PCR tests have been conducted on a variety of animals, including chickens and cats across China, the . reported South China Morning Mail.

There have been no confirmed reports so far of fish testing positive for Covid-19, in China or elsewhere.