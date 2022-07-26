China sends troops and tanks to Russia to take part in International Army Games event

China will send troops and tanks to Russia next month to participate in the International Army Games, despite global condemnation of Putin’s atrocities in Ukraine.

The People’s Liberation Army sends the delegation to Moscow, carrying personnel, tanks and military vehicles that have recently left Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia, China.

The team is on its way to Zabaikalsk in the Far East of Russia, the Chinese state broadcaster announced yesterday.

China will send troops and tanks to Russia next month to participate in International Army Games (pictured in 2020)

The People’s Liberation Army sends the delegation to Moscow, with personnel, tanks and military vehicles that recently left Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia, China (pictured in 2016)

They are expected to compete against 37 other countries and regions in Russia’s largest multinational military exercise from August 13 to 27.

Countries expected to participate include Russia, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Armenia, the South China Morning Mail reported.

Described by Russian media as ‘the real men’s competition’, there is an event called the Tank Biathlon, in which a crew circles a 5km obstacle course while shooting at targets.

Soldiers can choose to compete in 28 army disciplines, from the medical relay race to a field kitchen competition involving army chefs.

The annual was launched by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in 2015 and is known as the Olympics of war.

Russia has predictably been the champion every time.

Soldiers of the Liberation Army of the People’s Republic of China participate in the Scout Trail obstacle course race in 2020

This year, Venezuela will host a sniper competition and Niger and Rwanda will make their debut at the games to be held for the first time in the Western Hemisphere.

China is a regular participant and will host an infantry fighting vehicle game and a frigate race.

The two superpowers China and Russia have regularly participated in joint military exercises as they turn away from the West.

The military cooperation has raised suspicions, but the two countries claim they have no intention of targeting a third country.

It comes as fears continue to grow that China will follow Russia’s barbarity in Ukraine by invading Taiwan.

Today, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen boarded a warship for the second time in her six years while overseeing the largest annual naval and air exercises.

Firefighters gather near tank trucks as they work to extinguish a fire at an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky district of Donetsk today

A view shows a backyard of a residential building destroyed by a Russian military attack, as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv

The military exercises, which simulate the repulsion of an invading force, coincide with air strike exercises across the island as it increases combat readiness in the face of mounting military pressure from Beijing.

China’s increasing assertiveness towards the island it claims as its property, coupled with the Russian invasion, have renewed debate on how to strengthen its defenses and prompted authorities to step up preparations in the event of a Chinese attack.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never refrained from using force to bring the island under its control.

Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and pledges to defend its freedom and democracy.

As part of Taiwan’s annual ‘Han Kuang’ exercises, 20 warships, including frigates and destroyers, fired shells to intercept and attack a potential invasion force off the northeast coast of Taiwan, while fleets of F-16s fighter jets and domestically manufactured Ching-kuo fighters were launched air strikes.

A Cheng Kung-class frigate fires an anti-aircraft missile as part of a naval demonstration during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Taiwan off the island’s east coast

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian inquired about the exercises during a regular briefing in Beijing and reiterated China’s warnings about possible military actions by Taiwan.

“Taiwan’s attempt to confront China militarily is akin to a praying mantis trying to obstruct a chariot,” he said. “Ultimately it is doomed to fail.”

The five-day exercises come amid mounting concerns about China’s intentions with Taiwan.

China said on Monday it has increased warnings to the Biden government about US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan. Such visits are a frequent source of tension between Beijing and Washington.

The United States does not maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is required by US law to provide the democratically governed island with the means to defend itself.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told CNN in an interview that there should be no unilateral change in the status quo across the island, and that the United States’ one-China policy had not changed.

Taiwanese navy personnel stand in formation on a naval vessel today during the annual Han Kuang exercises

“None of this has to degenerate into conflict. Nothing has changed regarding “one China” or supporting Taiwan’s ability to defend itself. So there’s no reason to escalate this, even in rhetoric,” Kirby said.

He added that, to the best of his knowledge, Pelosi had not yet made a decision about the trip.

Although the Taiwanese military is well trained and well equipped with mostly US-made hardware, China has tremendous numerical superiority and adds advanced equipment such as stealth fighters.

In a pre-recorded speech at a security forum in Taipei on Tuesday morning, Tsai said “authoritarian forces” threatened to undermine the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region and that Taiwan was on the geopolitical frontline to “fight against authoritarian aggression.” .

Exercises across the island this year include the repulsion of an invading force at a major port near the capital Taipei, urban combat drills by the reservist force and a drill to transfer jets over Taiwan to bunkers located in the mountains far away. east its coast dug to withstand a first wave of rocket attacks.

Among the warships on display were the island’s new minelayer and a stealth corvette, which the Taiwan Navy has dubbed the “aircraft carrier killer” for its replenishment of anti-ship missiles.