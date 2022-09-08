China quake toll tops 80 as rain, flash floods hamper rescue efforts

Rain, flash floods and mudslides threatened the search for dozens of people still missing on Thursday, days after a strong earthquake shook the mountainous southwest of China, killing at least 82.

The earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck about 43 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 kilometers on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey, forcing thousands to die. to be resettled in temporary camps.

State broadcaster CCTV said 46 people died in Ganzi prefecture near the epicenter, while 36 deaths were reported in the neighboring city of Ya’an.

More than 270 others were injured, while the missing number remained at 35, CCTV reported without providing more details about the situations of the missing.

A yellow warning issued by the National Weather Service – warning of a “risk of geological disaster” – was in effect until Thursday evening and moderate rain was forecast to continue through Friday with heavy showers in some areas.

“Since the geological conditions after the earthquake are inherently fragile and the impact of additional rainfall can lead to landslides and mudslides, the local environment should beware of secondary disasters,” the China Meteorological Administration said.

The People’s Liberation Army, paramilitary police and fire brigade sent more than 10,000 workers to the area, who continued to search and clear up landslides in the remote countryside.

mountain streams

Rescuers braved flash floods and landslides caused by aftershocks to rescue villagers from destroyed homes, often dragging them with ropes and stretchers through mountainous terrain.

CCTV footage showed soldiers in military uniforms and orange life jackets using a zip line to transport people over rapids.

“We also wade through the water to get to the village of Xingfu. The mountain streams contain rocks… the stones that you can’t see in the water are the biggest threat to us,” a rescue team member named Tan Ke told CCTV.

“We quickly used ropes to build a human ladder…when we first started wading, the water reached our knees and thighs. By the time we got to a safe place, the flash flood had reached our waists. reaches.”

More than 22,000 people have so far been relocated to 124 temporary locations in Ganzi and Ya’an, the state-owned People’s Daily reported.

The newspaper said more than 21,000 students and staff at a school in Shimian County, where Ya’an is located, were evacuated safely within a minute of the earthquake.

Nearly 1,800 schools in the area had reopened on Wednesday, it added.

Workers rushed to repair hundreds of miles of power and optical cables, with communications in the affected areas “nearly restored” as of Thursday, the China Youth Daily reported.

Local authorities have so far received more than 100 million yuan ($14 million) in relief donations, the report said, and the Sichuan government has issued an emergency notice demanding local authorities distribute hardship benefits to affected people.

The earthquake also shook buildings in the provincial capital Chengdu – where millions are locked in their homes under a strict Covid-19 lockdown – and in the nearby megacity of Chongqing, residents told AFP.

(AFP)