China protests: What is the alpaca meme all of?

Older people have long complained about my generation’s incessant use of social media, but it has its uses. It has given me access to the thoughts and experiences of people living in authoritarian countries, and it turns out that young people in China have a mind of their own.
Why do we treat it as extraordinary when a Chinese speaks against the CCP? As if the Chinese are incapable of having their own opinion, or the courage it takes to oppose totalitarianism. Instead, we see them as a cultural anomaly, as if they have broken away from Xiist dogma and can now claim the title of fully autonomous human beings.
I can say from my own short time in the country and friendships with people on the mainland that Chinese citizens are as mentally capable of questioning their government as those of any country. During my stay in Sichuan a few years ago, the young man we rented from joked that we were not allowed to barbecue on the balcony because “the government says that iswhat causes air pollution”. I would describe his opinion of Xi as cynical. But the Chinese need to be smarter about expressing their dissent. This is particularly evident in the younger generations.
There has always been an undercurrent of discontent, but the COVID restrictions have brought it to the surface.and multiplied it. In addition to warning the CCP that the people’s obedience is at its limit, the demonstrations have reminded the world that the Chinese are not faceless cogs in a totalitarian machine, but complex individuals with their own thoughts, experiences, and anti-authoritarian attitudes. memes.
I can’t think of a better symbol for my generation’s view of political activism.
Ace Carey attends the University of Sydney where they study global studies and Mandarin.
