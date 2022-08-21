China plans cloud seeding to protect cereal crops from drought

A farmer stands above a deep fissure in the dried mud of an earth wall in his rice paddies on the outskirts of Chongqing, China, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The government says it will try to protect China’s grain crop from record-breaking drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see if they might be shut down for another week due to a shortage of water to generate hydropower. to wake up. Credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein



China says it will try to protect its grain crop from the record-breaking drought by using chemicals to generate rain, as factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see if they would be shut down for another week due to a shortage of water to sustain hydropower. wake up.

The hottest and driest summer since the government began recording rainfall and temperature 61 years ago has wilted crops and left reservoirs at half their normal water level. Factories in Sichuan province were closed last week to save power for homes as demand for air conditioning rose, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

The next 10 days will be a “key period of resistance to damage” for South China’s rice crop, Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian said, according to the Global Times newspaper.

Authorities will take emergency measures to “ensure the fall grain harvest,” which is 75% of China’s annual total, Tang said Friday, according to the report.

Authorities will “try to increase rainfall” by seeding clouds with chemicals and spraying crops with a “water retaining agent” to limit evaporation, the Tang ministry said on its website. It gave no details on where that would happen.

The disruption adds to challenges for the ruling Communist Party, which seeks to support weakening economic growth ahead of an October or November meeting when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to grant himself a third five-year term as leader. know.

A smaller Chinese grain crop could have a possible global impact. It would boost demand for imports, adding upward pressure on inflation in the United States and Europe, which has been at its highest level for decades.

Also on Sunday, thousands of factories in Sichuan province that make solar panels, processor chips and other industrial goods awaited notification of an extension of last week’s six-day shutdown.

Rice plants turning yellow sway in the wind in a farm field on the outskirts of Chongqing, China, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The government says it will try to protect China’s grain crop from record-breaking drought by using chemicals to reduce rain while factories in the Southwest waited Sunday to see if they might be shut down for another week due to a shortage of water to generate hydropower. Credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein



A document circulating on social media saying it was from the Sichuan Economic and Information Industry Department said the shutdown would be extended through Thursday, but there was no official confirmation.

Phone calls to the economic agency and the provincial government went unanswered. A woman who answered the phone at the Sichuan branch of the state-owned State Grid Ltd. said she had not seen any notice of an extension of the shutdown. She wouldn’t give her name.

The governments of Sichuan and neighboring Hubei province say thousands of hectares (acres) of crops are a total loss and millions have been damaged.

The government of Hubei declared a drought of emergency on Saturday and said it would release emergency aid. The Sichuan government said 819,000 people are facing a shortage of drinking water.

Sichuan has been hardest hit by drought as it gets 80% of its energy from hydroelectric dams. The provincial government says the reservoirs are at half the normal water level. Earlier it called on manufacturers to “leave power to the people”.

Offices and shopping centers in Sichuan were ordered to turn off the lights and air conditioning. The subway in Chengdu, the provincial capital, said it turned off thousands of lights at stations.

Meanwhile, other areas have faced deadly flash floods.

Floods in northwestern Qinghai province have left at least 26 people dead and five missing, state television reported Sunday, citing local authorities.

According to previous news reports, mudslides and flooding rivers hit six villages in Datong province late Thursday. About 1,500 people were displaced from their homes.

16 dead, many missing in flooding in northwest China

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.