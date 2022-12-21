China-owned TikTok to be banned on ALL government phones under measure in $1.7 trillion omnibus bill

<!–

China-owned TikTok is being banned from all government apparatus under a measure included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that lawmakers must pass this week.

The company, which has already been banned by multiple agencies including the Pentagon, State Department, Transportation Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security, has faced a flurry of criticism for the idea that any data it collects can be shared with the Chinese government.

TikTok, for its part, has always maintained that it protects users’ data and would not share it with the Chinese communist government — despite recent revelations contradicting their statements.

The inclusion of the ban comes after the Senate separately adopted the government-wide ban last week. In addition, at least 19 states have issued similar bans on TikTok for device issues by state governments to their employees.

“TikTok will soon be BAN on all government devices,” Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley tweeted Tuesday.

TikTok, which has over a billion monthly active users and is owned by China-based ByteDance, has become all the rage worldwide and especially among America’s coveted younger users.

“People are beginning to understand that China is a hostile power,” said James Lewis, senior vice president and director of the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The Washington Post.

Lewis noted that China has banned US-developed apps like Facebook and Twitter. “TikTok is caught up in that — guilty or not,” he added.

Since 2019, the video-sharing app has been negotiating an agreement with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a government group that can cancel business deals if they raise national security concerns.

Four people with knowledge of those discussions told the Post that TikTok has agreed to decouple decision-making over its US operations from ByteDance, and to allow US authorities to veto the nomination of the company’s proposed three-member board and its top executives.

The sources also told the Post that US officials would set the standards for hiring TikTok’s US staff, which would subject the company to much more aggressive government scrutiny than any US tech company.

Silicon Valley companies like Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon, and their hired lobbyists, managed to avoid major privacy and antitrust measures being included in the massive year-end spending bill.

The industry has spent more than $100 million since early 2021 on advertising that opposes such legislation. They also channeled an additional $130 million in advertising in key swing states.

Two measures that could have been included in the expenditure note were more targeted. One would improve children’s online privacy protections and the other would limit the gatekeeping powers of companies like Apple and Google over smartphone apps.