China opens meeting expected to give Xi Jinping 5 more years

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opened a twice-decade communist party conference, at the end of which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term, breaking recent precedent and demonstrating him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.

Xi released a comprehensive report at the opening praising the achievements of the past five years and saying the party would strive to meet its modernization goals to achieve what it calls the “rejuvenation” of the nation.

As Xi is expected to stay, little change is expected in China’s economic and foreign policies, as well as his intolerance to criticism and crackdown on COVID-19, including quarantines and travel bans.

More than 2,000 of the party’s 96 million members attend the opening in the colossal Great Hall of the People overlooking Tiananmen Square in central Beijing. The congress is the 20th in the history of the age-old party.

As with most Chinese political events, little information has been released in advance and the outcome will not be announced until after a week of closed-door sessions.

Congress spokesman Sun Yeli gave few details on Saturday about what changes would be made to the party’s charter at the meeting.

The changes will “encompass important theoretical views and strategic thinking”, developed since the last Congress five years ago, and “meet new requirements for advancing the development and work of the Party in the face of new circumstances and new tasks” said Sun, a deputy head of the party. the propaganda department of the party.

Xi, who has been leader for 10 years, has already amassed great power, putting himself in charge of internal affairs, foreign policy, the military, the economy and most other important matters through party working groups he leads.

Congress comes as China’s economy faces major headwinds from a sharp slowdown in the real estate sector and the toll on tourism, retail and manufacturing from COVID-19 quarantines and other restrictions.

PART: