China on high alert as Covid cases rise ahead of Communist party congress

China has been placed on high alert as Covid-19 cases surfaced just days before President Xi Jinping begins his third term as Communist Party leader.

On Sunday, China reported more than 1,700 cases in the past 24 hours, more than triple from the previous week. The growth of infections follows a week-long national holiday as travelers returned from tourist spots with Covid outbreaks.

“During the Golden Week national holiday, the overall Covid situation in China has clearly deteriorated,” Nomura’s chief Chinese economist Ting Lu wrote in a note.

The growth in cases is fueled by BF.7, a spin-off of the Omicron sub-variant BA.5. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that BF.7 “appears to be more infectious” than previous Omicron strains and predicted it would trigger a spate of infections this winter.

As Beijing prepares to host the Communist Party Congress, the capital has tightened interprovincial travel to prevent residents from returning from vacation.

Zhang Ke is one of many Beijing residents unable to return home because their health code indicates they have been near a Covid outbreak. Many others have complained via social media that they have been locked out of the city despite not traveling to a high-risk area.

The 27-year-old hospitality worker visited Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province to spend the holiday with her family. She had only been home for a day before her family’s property was closed off.

“I never left the neighborhood after I got home from the high-speed train station,” she said.

Zhangjiakou has not announced a city-wide lockdown, but Zhang said, “95 percent of residential complexes are closed. Shopping centers and supermarkets are closed. There is no one on the street.”

Some analysts were optimistic that Xi would use Congress, which begins next Sunday, to alleviate his controversial zero-covid policy, which has stunted growth and created a cascade of social and political problems.

But Ting noted that the firing of local officials in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, for not containing an outbreak confirmed that the policy remained “fully intact”.

China’s adherence to zero-covid has stunted growth, prompting economists to downgrade forecasts for gross domestic growth for the world’s second-largest economy.

The World Bank forecast that the Chinese economy would grow by 2.8 percent this year and that economic output would lag the rest of Asia for the first time since 1990. In April, the bank forecast a growth of between 4 and 5 percent.

Chinese economic data reveals the ongoing economic damage caused by the implementation of lockdowns. In September, when Chengdu in Sichuan and Dalian in Liaoning were shut down, service activities declined for the first time in four months.

On Saturday, the purchasing managers’ index for Caixin services fell to 49.3 in September from 55 in August. Any reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.

The threat of lockdowns has also dampened consumption. The Golden Week holiday is usually a time of peak domestic tourism and consumer spending when far-flung corners of the country welcome visitors who support the local economy.

But this year, battered consumer confidence and widespread fear of getting entangled far from home have severely curtailed travel.

The daily number of passengers traveling through China during this year’s festival week was about 60 percent lower than in 2019. Tourism revenues fell by more than 55 percent over the same period.