China loosens COVID quarantine, testing rules nationwide

In a major policy adjustment, China’s National Health Commission says that people who have mild symptoms of COVID can self-quarantine at home.

China has announced a nationwide relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions following an unprecedented wave of protests against the measures.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said that asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 and people with mild symptoms could be quarantined at home rather than in field hospitals that some have criticized as unsanitary and overcrowded.

The new health authority rules also limited lockdowns to individual flats and apartment buildings, rather than entire districts and neighborhoods.

The change marks a significant setback from earlier in the year, when entire communities were on lockdown, sometimes for weeks, sometimes after just one positive case.

The NHC said high-risk areas must now be precisely defined by building, unit, floor and household, and not arbitrarily expanded to residential complexes and entire communities.

He also said the frequency and scope of PCR testing would be reduced, with mandatory mass testing, long a tedious mainstay of life in China without COVID, restricted to “high-risk” areas and schools.

People traveling between provinces will no longer require a negative test taken within 48 hours, the NHC said, and will not be required to be tested upon arrival at their destination.

The health authority urged localities to “resolutely rectify the simplified, unique and additional measures” for the prevention of COVID-19 and reject and overcome “formalism and bureaucracy.”

The removal of the sidewalks follows street protests that broke out in November in several cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, over the zero-COVID policy, the signature of President Xi Jinping. Sparked by a deadly fire in a partially enclosed building in the western city of Urumqi, the protests were the largest in China since Xi took office in 2013.

Beijing has defended the zero-COVID policy as necessary to save lives and avoid overwhelming the health system, but public frustration appears to have finally swayed the opinion of officials who had defended the strategy as superior to the approach of foreign nations They have opened. hoping to learn to live with the virus.

Wednesday’s announcement came hours after the government released more data showing the crippling economic effects of zero-COVID.

Imports and exports plummeted in November to levels not seen since early 2020.

Imports in November fell 10.6 percent on-year, the biggest drop since May 2020, according to the General Administration of Customs. Exports fell 8.7 percent during the same period.