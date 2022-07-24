China launches one of 2 lab modules to join space station

In this photo, released by Xinhua News Agency, the Long March 5B Y3 launch vehicle carrying the Wentian lab module takes off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in South China’s Hainan province on Sunday, July 24, 2022. On a hot Sunday afternoon, with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching, China launched the Wentian lab module from the tropical island of Hainan. Credit: Li Gang/Xinhua via AP



China launched one of two lab modules on Sunday to complete its permanent space station in orbit.

The Wentian was launched from the tropical island of Hainan with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching. The module, designed for science and biology experiments, took off on the Long March 5B remote 3 rocket and spent about eight minutes in flight before entering orbit, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

A second lab module, called the Mengtian, will be launched in October and both will join the Tiangong space station. Three astronauts already live in the core module and will oversee the arrival and docking of the lab.

The launch is the third since the Chinese space station entered the construction phase. It was preceded by the Tianzhou-class cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft.

China’s space program is led by the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, the People’s Liberation Army, prompting the US to exclude it from the International Space Station. As a result, China largely had to work alone in its Tiangong space station program, building two experimental stations and then abandoning it before embarking on the latest iteration.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, people gather on the beach side as they watch the Long March 5B Y3 launch vehicle with Wentian lab module take off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in South China’s Hainan province, Sunday, July 24, 2022. On a hot Sunday afternoon, as a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watched, China launched the Wentian lab module from the tropical island of Hainan. Credit: Zhang Liyun/Xinhua via AP



According to the state-owned Global Times, the 23-ton lab module is heavier than any other single-module spacecraft currently in space.

China’s space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, making it only the third country to do so alone after the former Soviet Union and the US

China plans to complete the space station with the latest mission

